Hot singles trying to find love on reality TV is a popular formula. The public likes watching even the most attractive people navigate the dating scene. The shows might have different challenges and prizes. But what they all have in common is the possibility of true love...or at least that's what they would like you to think. However, Black women viewers usually have to watch these shows with their guard up.

We live in a society that has long told Black women they're less deserving of love and reality TV was no different. Things have gotten better with time with representation. Summer 2024 is a high point in progress with all Black couples winning Perfect Match, Love Island USA, Love Island UK, and Too Hot to Handle. The winners gave us a variety of love stories that should go down in TV history.

The Unfortunate Black Girl Ratio on Dating Shows

The cast of dating shows wasn't on the women's side in terms of numbers. "It's like we don't get that much representation on these other shows," Demari Davis of Too Hot to Handle season 6 told Collider. "Usually you get one Black girl, and we get one or two Black guys and most of the time Black guys don't go for the Black girl."

This conversation isn't new in the Black community. Black viewers often talk about whether the Black men cast on the show are the "type" to date a Black woman and the answer is often no. We still have this question popping up for shows like Perfect Match. Season 1 winner, Dom Gabriel, turned down Black women while calling them "strong" the first time around. He returned for season 2 and matched with Tolú Ekundare after their cycling date. However, he later switched up and told her to set herself up with someone else. She revealed after the season that Dom didn't talk to her when they were in their bedroom away from cameras. She later matched with Chris Hahn, who couldn't be bothered to pronounce her Nigerian name correctly.

Perfect Match season 2 ends with Tolú and Chris making their case for why they're a perfect match for the rest of the cast. Multiple women, including Dominique Defoe, doubted Chris's intentions based on his actions with other women. It was hard being happy for Tolú when it felt like she had to settle due to her options. It's a compromise many Black women make to stay in the game of reality TV. However, the same season had a twist ending.

'Perfect Match' Season 2 Showed Comfortable Black Love

Viewers had to wait, but they finally got a Black couple with potential. Christine Obanor went on a date with Nigel Jones dressed in white in the final episode. She was done pursuing a man, which she had to do to get into the house. Christine and Nigel hung out with a group of friends in New York City before filming. This was their chance to reconnect. Kaz Bishop was matched with her at the time after being with Micah Lussier all season. He didn't want to compete with Nigel for Christine and returned to Micah.

This upset Christine, but she had a better connection with Nigel anyway. They went on a mud date and Christine returned with a mud unibrow. It was obvious the couple was comfortable with each other, that she wasn't afraid of looking silly. The other cast members noticed this and seemed impressed. The season ends with Christine and Nigel winning a trip. Some were angry about this since they were so new. But they were the couple to last the longest after filming and went on their prize trip. This is a refreshing ending given the past.

"It's tough to see, but I'm really happy that all of us are at that point that everybody's willing to really show in real life on camera that we can love each other," Demari said. "We do love each other. That it's not just--it's almost a rarity in TV for some reason." Love Island USA kept the winning streak alive.

‘Love Island USA’ Showed Black Couples Keeping It Real

The Love Island franchise inspired Perfect Match with its uneven number of men and women. People must pair up or be dumped from the show. Season 6 of Love Island USA started with two Black couples. Kordell Beckham was instantly attracted to Serena Page. Serena needed time which is not afforded to reality stars on a filming schedule.

Coye Simmons told Collider Serena is "the most realistic person in the whole house." We saw that with Serena telling Kordell that she saw him as a friend. Kordell accepted that but kept putting in effort with her. Serena fell for him right before Casa Amor. He flirted with Daia McGhee and kissed her while away. He returns to the villa with Daia, which led to a real argument between the original couple. The other men were ready to judge Serena for how she reacted since the angry Black woman stereotype is weaponized so often. The great thing about this season is that Kordell defends Serena and says she's allowed to express her feelings.

Black viewers always watched the couple talk about their love of R&B. They created a handshake complete with the jerk. Serena broke away from the islander playbook by rocking gold grills at times. Fans also found out Serena kept her braids fresh and did Kordell's hair too. The couple reacted to some Black people feeling represented in a way they hadn't before. "It's lovely," Serena said. "I do think Kordell has done an amazing job at creating a safe space for me to be unapologetically a Black woman through and through." Kordell got the envelope of $100,000 and chose to split with Serena.

Love Island UK Saw It's First Black Couple Winners

The U.K.'s Love Island season 11 had Mimii Ngulube being an original islander. She connected with Ayo Odukoya, who later let it be known that Mimii wasn't her type. The familiar story for dark-skinned women was frustrating to watch as Mimii gave Ayo chances to prove he was into her. She ended things with him when he brought Jessica Spencer, and matched with Josh Oyinsan. Josh gave Mimii the space to figure out her feelings and she eventually focused on him. The couple won and became the first Black couple to win. "We never went in there thinking: ‘We want to be the first black couple to win this,’" Josh told The Guardian. Mimii called it "flattering."

‘Too Hot to Handle’s Demari and Bri Shows Growth Through Love

Most dating shows claim to help contestants grow, but no show does it like Too Hot to Handle. Hot singles were nominated for season 6 by their friends and loved ones in hopes that they learn how to make romantic connections not based on lust. Bri Balram appeared in the premiere as the only Black woman in the cast. She saw Demari and immediately pulled him for a chat. There were some twists and turns to their story, but their hurdle was a familiar one.

Demari kissed a new woman on a date and didn't immediately tell Bri. Bri made it clear she was hurt and felt disrespected. Demari had to work hard to get back in her good graces. The situation was very similar to Serena and Kordell. Demari didn't watch Love Island USA, but talked about Black men trying in their relationships on TV.

"I'm happy to show that Black women are worth the effort," he said. "I feel like a lot of people just kind of want to discard things when it's hard." The stockbroker acknowledged Black couples go through similar situations every single day. "Us being able to have grace and forgive each other and work for that forgiveness was really important for me to show," he later said. "I know that it's bigger than me." Demari said he learned to be more direct and what respect means to his partner. Bri's journey was focused on respect and finally being open to love. She eventually took Demari back, and he asked her to be his girlfriend. That made them the only official couple of the season and won the $100,000 prize.

It's unclear what happens after this summer's winning streak. Hopefully, there will continue to be more diversity in casting to show more love stories. Black love is not just good television, with Love Island USA breaking a record in its viewership. It's good for society to see after years of negative narratives. Love Island USA reunion airs on August 19 on Peacock. You can watch all the episodes on Peacock.

