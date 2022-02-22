You can also check out a number of exclusive images from the Adam Berg helmed film.

With director Adam Berg's Black Crab arriving on Netflix March 18, Collider is happy to exclusively premiere the first trailer and new images from the Noomi Rapace film. Set in a post-apocalyptic world, the Swedish action thriller follows six soldiers sent on a covert mission to transport a mysterious package across a frozen archipelago without knowing what dangers lie ahead or who they can trust.

The cast is stacked, alongside Rapace is Jakob Oftebro, Erik Enge, Dar Salim, Ardalan Esmaili, Aliette Opheim, and David Dencik. Malin Idevall and Mattias Montero are producing the film with Rapace, Christopher Granier-Deferre, Berg, Emil Wiklund, and Kim Magnusson serving as executive producers. Black Crab was written by Berg and Pelle Rådström and it's based on the novel of the same name from Jerker Virdborg.

The first look images show Rapace on the frozen archipelago with her team as they begin operation Black Crab, something she labels as a "suicide mission" in the trailer. And we continue to see a series of darker images showing the team planning to make their journey to transport a package across the archipelago to try and end this war that they're in.

The post-apocalyptic look at the world isn’t exactly a new idea but what works with the trailer for Black Crab is that we’re thrown into Caroline’s journey as she tries to make it across the frozen archipelago to save the world the best she can. That paired with the trailer’s eery messages of mistrust and fear for those she’s working with, it’s clear that Black Crab is going to keep audiences on the edge of their seats with every twist and turn and who doesn’t want to watch Rapace save the world?

Black Crab is set to hit Netflix, globally, on March 18, 2022. Watch the trailer below and further down is the synopsis and a number of exclusive images.

You can read more about Black Crab here:

Black Crab is a Swedish action thriller set in a post-apocalyptic world torn apart by war. During a long, harsh winter, six soldiers embark on a covert mission across a frozen archipelago, risking their lives to transport a mysterious package that could end the war. As they enter hostile enemy territory, they have no idea what dangers lie ahead or who—if anyone—they can trust. But for speed skater turned soldier Caroline Edh, the mission is about something else entirely. Starring Noomi Rapace in a film directed by Adam Berg, Black Crab follows six soldiers on a desperate mission to bring an end to the war which has destroyed their lives.

