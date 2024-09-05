We've got some exciting news for fans of The Black Dagger Brotherhood. The series adaptation of J.R. Ward's bestselling paranormal romance series has just found its cast, and Collider is excited to exclusively share that news with you today. The first season, which will be episodic and based off of Dark Lover, the first book in the series, is set to star Robert Maaser (The Machine) as Wrath, and Olivia Applegate (Love and Death) as Beth.

The cast for the series also includes Taylor Napier (The Wheel of Time) as Rhage, Joel Cederberg (Vienna Game) as Tohrment, Michael Roark (The Young and the Restless) as Butch, Andrew Biernat (Wait With Me) as Zsadist, Zack Ignoffo (Julia) as Phury, Sia Zami as Vishous and Victory Van Tuyl (Marvin Marvin) as Marissa. The first season is set to be directed by Tosca Musk, with production beginning at the end of September, for a release next summer on Passionflix.

The Black Dagger Brotherhood series follows a society called, well, the Black Dagger Brotherhood. The Brotherhood is made up of vampire warriors who live together and defend their race against de-souled humans called lessers. But because these are paranormal romance novels, and because the series is headed to Passionflix, you know they also pack plenty of steam, spice, and romance to go along with the paranormal elements. The first book, Dark Lover, follows brotherhood member Wrath, who takes the orphaned Beth Randall under his protection after her father, one of his most trusted fighters, is killed. It falls to Wrath to introduce Beth, who knows nothing about this part of her heritage, to the world of the Brotherhood.

What Is Passionflix?

Close

Founded in 2017 by Tosca Musk, and Jina Panebianco, Passionflix is a streaming service that both hosts classical romance movies, as well as produces movies and series based on romance novels. Notable past projects have included Passionflix's multi-part adaptation of the best-selling Gabriel's Inferno series, based on the books by Sylvain Renard. Passionflix has also produced movies based on the works of From Blood and Ash author Jennifer L. Armentrout, and are further set to adapt work by Lisa Kleypas, Brenda Jackson, and Meghan Quinn among others.

The adaptation of The Black Dagger Brotherhood is not the only exciting news J.R. Ward fans have to look forward to, as the author also recently announced a new four-book romantasy series, Kingdoms of the Compass, which is described as Wuthering Heights meets Game of Thrones, and is set to release its first book in 2026.

The first season of The Black Dagger Brotherhood is set to premiere next summer. Stay tuned to Collider for more details.