The Big Picture The true crime genre draws inspiration from real-life cases, incorporating elements of horror, thriller, and mystery into captivating stories.

The unsolved murder of Elizabeth Short, known as The Black Dahlia, has captivated audiences due to its cinematic potential and mysterious nature.

Adaptations of true crime stories often take creative liberties, blurring the line between fact and fiction, but it's important to remember that real people and families are affected by these crimes.

We love a bit of true crime, don't we? The horror genre especially feels like it is built on a foundation of horrible history. Serial killers like Ivan Milat & Bradley John Murdoch form the baseline of Wolf Creek's Mick Taylor, Ed Gein's nightmarish crimes inspired villains from Leatherface to Norman Bates, and any killer clown in horror cinema has John Wayne Gacy in the back of their minds. When you cross into supernatural films that are "based on a true story", the meaning of that term stretches to its breaking point, but in true crime the influence is much clearer. Not to mention the films that are straight adaptations of the historical events, Charlize Theron pulled a masterclass performance in Monster, Snowtown brought us an Australian nightmare that wasn't just inspired by truth, and Heavenly Creatures was a breakthrough for not only the two stars but landed Peter Jackson his first Oscar nomination. Stories in true crime have the capacity to take themselves out of pure horror and move into thrillers, mysteries, and even psychological dramas.

However, the true stories that always intrigue and even frighten are the ones that have no real answer. Decades later we still don't know who The Zodiac Killer is, with the 2007 movie about the manhunt being more based on a theory than anything, and lest we forget the near dozens of fictional appearances of one Jack the Ripper. A lot of crimes don't have clean endings, but most movies should, which leads the way to a lot of conspiracy and speculation. If you dig into it, you'll find that many films aren't based on the mysteries or crimes themselves, but on books, whether fictional or not, that structure the messy process of solving a murder into a more streamlined story.

What Happened to Elizabeth Short aka The Black Dahlia?

An unsolved mystery with a lot of buzz around it is the murder of Elizabeth Short. In January 1947, the body of a then 22-year-old Short was found on the streets of Los Angeles. She was bisected, mutilated with surgical precision, with her mouth cut into what is commonly known as a Glasgow smile. From there is every ingredient for a gripping thriller, multiple subjects, mysterious notes, and of course the snappy name: The Black Dahlia. I am not here to give a forensic breakdown of this entire case, I'm not a podcaster, but it's easy to see why every true-crime podcast, documentary, and web show has covered this one in particular.

There's a truly cinematic feeling to it, the victim is a very beautiful, and very young woman who aspired to be a Hollywood starlet, the place and time is reminiscent of any film noir, in fact, The Black Dahlia is a possible reference to the 1946 film The Blue Dahlia, which revolves around a woman's murder with multiple suspects. The nature of Short's death was extremely ghastly, akin to the Whitechapel murders in how much damage was done to her body, and of course, like Jack The Ripper and The Zodiac Killer, multiple suspects means conspiracy theories, a jilted lover? A killer doctor? A combination of both? No one knows for sure, but that doesn't stop the story from being retold.

The Black Dahlia Was a Hollywood Murder With Hollywood Potential

It's no wonder then that The Black Dahlia Murder has already been adapted more than once. In 2006 Brian De Palma directed The Black Dahlia, with a star-studded cast of Josh Hartnett, Hilary Swank, and Scarlett Johansson. As stated before, this film is like many other true crime accounts, it was based on a novel, The Black Dahlia by James Ellroy as a part of the same series which contains L.A Confidential. It also served as inspiration for 1981's True Confessions, which was, once again, adapted from a crime fiction novel of the same name. On the small screen, it featured as a subplot in the first season of American Horror Story, with Mena Suvani playing Short, and also the ghost of Short. The most recent look at the case was in 2019 with I Am The Night starring Chris Pine, which is based not on a fictional novel, but on a memoir written by Fauna Hodel, the granddaughter of George Hodel, one of the suspects. Some, including other members of the Hodel family, strongly believe he is the prime suspect.

There's a reason as to why The Black Dahlia specifically is more based on historical fiction than journalistic accounts, and therefore why the story always changes: We still know so little about this case. Even Jack the Ripper had a clear path of destruction before vanishing into the shadows, it crosses over into conspiracy only when talking about the motive and the culprit. The Black Dahlia has even less to it, more questions than answers, one body appearing in an empty lot, carefully rid of all evidence, and an infamously corrupt judiciary system that might have been more than happy to sweep the case under the rug for the right price.

Since there are no right answers, to a storyteller that means there are no wrong answers as well. This is how we come into conspiracy theories that can surround unsolved murders or potential for heavy fictionalization. George Hodel was not portrayed in De Palma's retelling, there is a lot in this film that has very little to do with the case itself. In fact, many of the adaptations of this case, barring I Am The Night, only have one real person as a character: Elizabeth Short.

Fictionalized Stories Walk the Tightrope of Writing True Crime

It's a strong concept, of course, one where a writer can just make up anything surrounding it. After all, it's not like the culprit would finally come out of the woodwork and remark on an adaptation's inaccuracies. A writer can, and in terms of this case they have taken as many liberties with the story as they please. A writer can, but should they?

You listen to a podcast or watch a video on YouTube, you watch the hosts make their little jokes. You see a film or a television show where Elizabeth Short is an adult film performer, or a ghost, who cares, right? The case was so long ago, that it's not as if Elizabeth's family has complained since, she doesn't have an estate unlike, say, the grieving families of Jeffrey Dahmer's victims. This case, as in all unsolved cases, is so easy to get wrapped up in. Especially in cases that are decades, or centuries old such as this. It's been 75 years since her body was found, it's hard to put yourself into shoes that old.

Sometimes we forget that Elizabeth Short was a real person, rather than just The Black Dahlia. One who tried and unfortunately failed to strike out on her own, one who died tragically young, and one with a family, including four sisters, who would never see her again. But she was pretty, and she was mutilated, therefore people were obsessed. Her murder was gruesome, but because she was a Hollywood starlet, often her murder takes a cinematic quality that sensationalizes her death and undercuts the true grisly nature of her death.