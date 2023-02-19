Throughout much of history, the advancements and accomplishments of Black filmmakers have been pushed aside. In the 1960s and early 70s, that started to change slightly with celebrated blaxploitation movies, like Shaft, becoming prevalent as well as interesting art house projects, like Symbiopsychotaxiplasm.

RELATED: Must-Watch Horror Movies From Black Directors

With the emergence of young auteurs like Spike Lee and John Singleton in the 1980s, a mainstream focus was placed on rising Black filmmakers, which has only increased in the current day. With decades of exceptional Black voices, there are many excellent films from world-class Black directors that go under the radar.

1 'One False Move' (1992)

Flawless in almost every way, One False Move is one of the best films of the 1990s. The film is a crime film, sure, and a great one at that, but it is also exceedingly astute in its character observances and relationships. Written by Billy Bob Thornton, who also stars, the film follows a group of criminals on the run who hide out in a small town that holds devastating secrets.

Critically lauded, the film was ranked by Gene Siskel as the best of 1992 and also appeared in his co-host Roger Ebert's top 10. Despite a straight-to-video release which limited its box office potential, the film is masterfully crafted by director Carl Franklin, who would continue to string together a phenomenal resume through the rest of the 90s with the detective movie Devil in a Blue Dress and the melodrama One True Thing.

2 'Baadasssss!' (2003)

Following in the footsteps of his father, Mario Van Peebles has become one of the prominent Black filmmakers of his era. Since his directorial debut, New Jack City, Peebles has become a seasoned director of both film and television. Possibly his best-ever film, Baadasssss! is a biographical comedy that covers the making of his father's influential blaxploitation film Sweet Sweetback's Baadasssss Song.

RELATED: The Best Movies About Making Movies

The film is personal and meta in many ways, as the original 1971 film is Peebles's first ever cinematic credit, in which he is credited as Young Sweetback. In addition, Baadasssss! has Peebles play his own father, Melvin, a significant figure in African American film history. Grossing less than $400,000, the film is a hilarious, raucous tale, almost topping the narrative of its precursor.

3 'My Brother's Wedding' (1983)

Charles Burnett is a criminally-underrated director who has as sensitive an eye and ear as almost any of his contemporaries. Having a unique knack for deeply humane stories that reflected African American landscapes, Burnett may be best known for his films Killer of Sheep and To Sleep with Anger, both of which have been selected for preservation in the National Film Registry.

Yet still, Burnett's most enjoyable movie may still be My Brother's Wedding, which follows a young, middle-class man who is torn between various people in his life. The film is tactful and at times humorous, yet has an undeniable determinism about it. Effortlessly gliding from scene to scene, critic Jonathan Rosenbaum commented that "If a better film has been made about black ghetto life, I haven't seen it."

4 'Hangin' with the Homeboys' (1991)

Joseph Vasquez is now remembered as one of cinema's great 'what-ifs'. Vasquez tragically died due to AIDS-related complications at the meager age of 33, having most recently completed making Hangin' with the Homeboys. Winning the Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award at Sundance, the film would be Vasquez's last.

The movie is very funny very often and has a natural sense of group dynamics. Also, like Dazed and Confused or The Wanderers, it's a great hangout movie. Unfortunately, due to its paltry commercial success and the briefness of Vasquez's career, Hangin' with the Homeboys risks fading into obscurity.

5 'Shame' (2011)

An Oscar Best Picture winner, Steve McQueen is one of the best directors working today. Achieving widespread recognition for his films 12 Years a Slave and Widows, many forget to mention Shame as one of McQueen's towering achievements. Starring Michael Fassbender as a handsome New Yorker concealing a sex addiction, Shame jumps off the screen, ripping at you to pay attention.

RELATED: The Best Movies That Deal With Addiction

Despite its occasional luridness, the film condemns you for looking away, as it is strikingly well-acted, featuring two mesmerizing performances from Fassbender and Carey Mulligan. So much of the film is luring, peering, putting you in the mind of its protagonist. While some may be put off by the subject, the propulsiveness of these two lead actors makes Shame electric, spirited viewing.

6 'Gridlock'd' (1997)

Gridlock'd represents many things as a film. Firstly, it is the incredible directorial debut of actor Vondie Curtis-Hall, who describes the film as partly autobiographical. Secondly, it is right in the middle of a great crime film run by its co-star, Tim Roth, following Little Odessa and No Way Home. Lastly, it is the last film featuring Tupac Shakur, who had been murdered 4 months prior to the film's release.

Incorporating elements of black comedy, the film is a reckoning for its two main characters, two drug dealers who are left to evaluate their misjudgments. Despite excellent critical reception, the film barely scraped by earning more that its budget at the box office. Attentive and intuitive, a film this memorable must re-stake a claim in the societal consciousness.

7 'Just Another Girl on the I.R.T.' (1992)

Don't be fooled, Just Another Girl on the I.R.T. is not just another early 90s indie film that time forgot. Leslie Harris's social drama is inspiringly made and freely addresses prevalent issues including poverty, racism, and teenage pregnancy. The film, about an urban Brooklyn teenager, is credited with opening the door to future young, Black girl-centered films that focus on urgent social matters like The Hate U Give.

Harris's career hasn't reached the heights many would have expected, although it is not without reason. Harris cites the hostility of the film industry toward Black female directors as a reason for her lack of opportunities, a sentiment prominent documentary filmmaker Michael Moore has echoed, noting it as "a form of apartheid." Trying to find a wider audience, the film was added to the Criterion Collection in September 2021.

8 'Deep Cover' (1992)

Deep Cover is the absolute coolest, fusing eclectic ingredients to create one of the most badass films of the 90s. Laurence Fishburne is unreal in one of the most commanding lead performances ever put to screen, showcasing nuance as both the cop Russell Stevens and his alter ego, the drug dealer John Hull. Screenwriters Michael Tolkin and Henry Bean, two of the most brilliant and renegade of their time combine on a script that is slick, funny, and penetrating in its commentary of identity.

RELATED: Underrated Crime Thrillers Everyone Should See

Actor-turned-director Bill Duke brings a keen eye that makes the film feel real and vivid. While he has made some pretty good crime films, including A Rage in Harlem and Hoodlum, Deep Cover is Duke's most thematically absorbing and stylish, taking elements of film noir for the story. Deep Cover is authoritative, seductive, and as splendid as they come.

9 'Summer of Sam' (1999)

Summer of Sam may be Spike Lee's most ambitious project, a love letter to his city during a time of paranoia and crisis. The film is a culmination of a time, 1977, The David Berkowitz murders, the fading of disco, the New York Blackout; as well as a filmmaker, visual flair, casting, writing. While it bares the title, the summer of Sam murders often serves as a backdrop to a film about two childhood friends from The Bronx.

The movie lost money and polarized critics, but still has an enormous amount of optical dazzle, and has a few extraordinary scenes, like one involving John Leguizamo and Mira Sorvino arguing after a night gone twisted. Like many of Spike Lee's best films, Summer of Sam ends with an emotional climax that is utterly devastating.

10 'Chameleon Street' (1989)

Chameleon Street is one of the great independent masterpieces to ever grace the screen. Written, directed, and starring Wendell B Harris, the Sundance winner encompasses almost every feeling, gripe, and yearning. In many ways a precursor to future imposter films like Six Degrees of Separation and Catch Me If You Can, Chameleon Street follows an intelligent young Black man who impersonates many different people to make money.

The film is wholly unique, dark and comic, and bold and fatalistic. The film has garnered admiration, with The New Yorker's Richard Brody deeming it an "overlooked masterpiece," and Steven Soderbergh acknowledging it by casting Harris in a role in his film Out of Sight. A worthy companion piece to Ralph Ellison's Invisible Man, Chameleon Street is a mystery wrapped inside an enigma.

NEXT: The Highest-Grossing Directorial Debuts by Black Filmmakers