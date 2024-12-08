Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the Black Doves finale.

Revenge, grudges and lies are ripe in most spy thrillers, and Netflix's Black Doves is no exception as it weaves its web around us for six episodes, leaving us enraptured by the finale. From the moment we are introduced to Helen Webb (Keira Knightley), the photo-ready wife of a politician, twists and deception haunt every corner of the narrative. We simultaneously find out she is part of a secret organization that is leaking government secrets to the highest bidder and that she is having an affair — but he's dead now. Throughout the series, Helen is joined by an old friend, Sam (Ben Whishaw), as they track down who is responsible for the death of the man she loves, which all leads to a tantalizing confrontation in the season finale.

Who Killed Jason in 'Black Doves'?

Image via Netflix

After Sam, Eleanor (Gabrielle Creevy), and Kai-Ming (Isabella Wei) are abducted in Black Doves' penultimate episode, Helen, Williams (Ella Lily Hyland) and Trent Clark (Angus Cooper) track them down. They plan to exchange the hostages for the incriminating footage Helen found via the pinhole camera on the bracelet Jason (Andrew Koji) got her, which had been filming the ambassador's hotel room at the time of the murder. Through this, we discover that Trent accidentally killed the ambassador, and he also admits to approving the hit on Jason. In love with Kai-Ming, Trent became her dealer to stay close to her, but when her father caught wind of this and warned him off, Trent reacted impulsively and violently. In an attempt to clean up his own mess, Trent had ordered the assassinations of Jason, Phillip (Thomas Coombes) and Maggie (Hannah Kalique-Brown) depicted in the season's opening scenes.

We already know that Maggie's connection to Kai-Ming is as a childhood friend, and Phillip was a reporter who had published multiple articles about her life, but Jason's link is only revealed during a later conversation between Helen and her duplicitous handler Reed (Sarah Lancashire). After digging into Jason's past, Reed finds out that Maggie had been selling stories about Kai-Ming to the tabloids (namely, Phillip), until MI5 tapped her as a resource. When she caught the murder, she approached Jason, also an MI5 agent, for help, but didn't realize that Phillip had access to the footage and went digging on his own. This alerted Stephen Yarrick (Sam Troughton) and the prime minister, who had been in cahoots with the Clark family and aided in the cover-up. It was truly through a series of unfortunate events that Jason became a target and Helen lost the love of her life.

Does Helen Stay With Wallace in 'Black Doves'?

Close

Throughout Black Doves, Helen embarks on a single-minded pursuit to get her personal revenge, and she doesn't let up in the finale. Upon discovering the true culprit, she threatens to kill him while Sam tries to talk her out of it, reminding her that despite Trent's egregious mistakes, he wasn't as terrible as his criminal family. It is a true testament to their friendship, as Sam realizes she is too stubborn and shoots Trent before Helen can, leaving his hands bloody and painting a target on his back. Through this sacrifice, Helen still has a chance to opt out of espionage life, which she has tried to do multiple times but is always drawn back, once to help Sam save Michael (Omari Douglas). Sam was just returning the favor in a twisted and heartbreaking way.

Despite Sam's altruistic gesture, Helen decides to remain in her position and stay married to Wallace (Andrew Buchan). Their marriage had been on the rocks, especially as Wallace's new assistant, who turned out to be working for Reed, sowed the seeds of Helen's infidelity in his head. The final Christmas montage demonstrates Helen's renewed efforts into the relationship, as despite the secrets and doubts, they still accept each other's flaws and share a different kind of delicate love that revolves around family. Naturally, Reed doesn't necessarily trust Helen's commitment yet, and it is revealed that their nanny also works for her, feeding her information to ensure Helen's loyalty and effectiveness.

Though this manipulative decision aligns with Reed's character, it is damning next to the heartfelt interaction she shared with Helen. She revealed that Jason was part of a small MI5 team that was dedicated to seeking out government leaks and Helen was his mark. Despite divulging her true self and occupation to him, he had cleared her name the day before he died, and as Reed surmises: if that isn't love, what is? She leaves Helen with a disc drive containing further information on Jason, warning her that knowledge can be dangerous, which ties into the entire series. Secrets and the truth have proven to be as lethal as a shotgun, such as the prime minister losing his job after the footage was sold to the CIA. It is surprising when Helen throws away the drive, completing her character arc as she relinquishes her relentless pursuit of the truth and is content with the feeling of being loved, a lesson that seemingly informs her decision to stay with her family.

Do Sam and Michael Reunite in 'Black Doves'?

Image via Netflix

Sam undergoes his own identity crisis in Black Doves as he is constantly conflicted between the good and bad within him: his inner code and doing the job. By the penultimate episode, he decided to leave his job behind, realizing that Michael wasn't a sacrifice he was willing to make and finally choosing happiness for himself. However, these hopes are dashed when he shoots Trent, as the foreboding phone they receive from an anonymous member of the Clark organization threatens dire repercussions. He sees Michael for the final time, vowing to remember his eyes, but has to leave to keep them away from the firing line he was now trapped in. Ironically, by choosing to follow his emotions and save his friend, he is forced to go back to being heartless and cold for the job.

Though Sam had to break his personal code of killing innocent people to eliminate Trent (he wasn't innocent, but he wasn't the usual monster), Sam does receive some sort of morbid yet comforting redemption in the finale. Seven years ago, he fought against the job and followed his code to save young boy Hector (Luther Ford), who now approaches him with a job offer. Between this and sparing Lenny (Kathryn Hunter) after believing she won't hold a grudge and go after Michael, it feels as if Sam's character arc has come full circle. He is still beholden to a violent and soul-draining job, unable to connect with his loved ones, but finds respite in his quiet mercy and deep understanding with Helen. His final lines with Helen on the snowy balcony encapsulate this conflicting and profound sentiment: "People like you and me darling, we don't get to ride off into the sunset. But we get to stay around and watch the stars come out."

'Black Doves' Is Actually a Christmas Story

Image via Netflix

Set during the festive season, we are constantly reminded of the holidays, especially during Helen's scenes with her family making gingerbread houses or preparing for the Nativity play. Though the violence, deceit, and trauma may point towards Black Doves being solely a spy thriller, the closing holiday montage reminds us that it is truly a Christmas series at heart. We glimpse Sam, Wallace, Helen and their children cheerfully unwrapping gifts and setting up the dinner table together; Michael and his daughter celebrating with their friends; Williams, Eleanor and Kai-Ming cementing a newfound friendship under twinkling lights; and even the deadpan Reed has a Christmas tree up.

Despite the political and criminal powers at play in this series, the most powerful driving forces were love, friendship, and family — which is exactly what Christmas is about. Each of the main cast was all seeking paths to forming new connections or upholding old ones (even Helen's vengeance was riven by love, es