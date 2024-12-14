Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Black Doves.

In Netflix's Black Doves, action and mystery are at the forefront of the drama, but, when you look more closely at what’s going on with the characters, their dynamics, and their motivations, the show resembles more of an unconventional love story than a spy thriller. At the heart of that story is the relationship between Helen (Keira Knightley) and Sam (Ben Whishaw).

They’re not a couple in the traditional sense, but Helen and Sam are one of the best pairings on television right now. Their relationship has endured some of the worst moments of their lives, and they connect on a level they can’t share with even their intimate partners. They always have each other’s backs, and protect each other at all costs. They're a chosen family — and as a result, their relationship runs much deeper than if they were simply colleagues or friends.

Helen and Sam Always Have Each Other’s Backs in 'Black Doves'

Image via Netflix

Helen and Sam are both badass and perfectly capable of taking care of themselves. But, in times of need, they are always there for one another. After Helen’s lover, Jason (Andrew Koji), is assassinated, her purpose becomes to avenge his murder, which is a dangerous endeavor. Sam is called in by Helen's mysterious handler, Reed (Sarah Lancashire), to keep her out of trouble, and he doesn’t hesitate to uproot his comfortable life abroad to put his own life at risk on her behalf.

As the story unfolds, Sam protects Helen while helping her investigate Jason’s murder, with no benefit to himself. If anything, it puts him in danger he wasn’t otherwise in, and gets him entangled in multiple criminal gang grudges and plots. When his old boss Lenny (Kathryn Hunter) discovers he’s in town, she calls on him for what he owes her — a hit on her rival, Hector Newman (Luther Ford), even threatening Sam’s ex-boyfriend Michael (Omari Douglas) if Sam doesn’t finish the job. Although his return endangers Michael, who he still cares about, Sam can't refuse Helen when she asks for his help, especially since he's also been tasked with her protection. Moreover, they’re family, which is hammered home beautifully at the end of the season when Helen invites Sam to join her, her husband Wallace (Andrew Buchan), and her children for Christmas.

Helen and Sam Really Only Have Each Other in 'Black Doves'

Close

As much as Sam is there for Helen throughout Black Doves' plot, flashbacks also reveal that Helen has always reciprocated, being there for Sam in times of need. When Sam is targeted by the Newman family while home with Michael, it is Helen who he calls for backup, entrusting her with Michael's safety in the process. Even while heavily pregnant with twins, Helen doesn’t hesitate to risk her life to rescue them, putting her friendship with Sam above all.

The two are also able to be vulnerable with each other and depend on each other — something they can’t honestly do with anyone else while living under secret identities. Their parents are dead, and they have no other family from their past. They’re unable to be open with their partners or children. Their connection runs deep, and they really only have each other to be their true selves with. But the show's most poignant plot point between Helen and Sam is how he breaks his moral code for her. As an assassin, he lives strongly by his own set of principles — so much so that he even kills his own father when hired to do so. He recognizes Helen is blinded by vengeance over Jason’s murder, and is going to kill Trent Clark (Angus Cooper), an act that will ruin her life in the process.

Even though Sam views Trent as a kid who simply made a mistake, he swiftly takes him out to save Helen from herself — and in the process, earns a target on his back from the sinister Clark family, sacrificing his own chance at happiness, freedom, and a future with Michael for the sake of his friend. His term of endearment for her, as he calls her “darling” or “love,” is more than just a pet name. It’s been proven that he would do anything for her, and vice versa. The familial love and bond between Helen and Sam is at the center of Black Doves; when you really think about it, they're true relationship goals (besides the murder, that is).

