In recent months, Netflix has become a hotbed for the best of the British crime and thriller genres, with the likes of Fool Me Once and The Gentlemen becoming two of 2024's biggest hits. Just before the year has finished, another eye-catching series is about to land on December 5, one that stars two of the best of British acting in a spy thriller packed full of mystery. That series is Black Doves, created by Joe Barton, with this six-episode title telling the tale of one woman with an intriguing past who becomes embroiled in a dangerous romance.

However, this is a story with much more grounding than many others in this genre, with the show's creator admitting that the many twists and turns in this latest Netflix spy thriller are in fact inspired by true events. Speaking to Radio Times, Barton admitted that the double life led by the show's protagonist was crafted from a real scandal, saying:

"I had been reading as well about those spy cops, those guys, and they infiltrated that environmental group and had ended up having children with it. I mean, a really horrific story, much darker than this. But I was like, OK, that idea, that duplicitousness of having a pretend marriage lasting years and years and years and then it's disappeared. That was really part of, I think, the inspiration for it as well."

Later speaking on the choice to build this series in time for the festive period, Barton added, "I always wanted to set something at Christmas, I haven't managed to do it really before. It's so sugary and cheerful, but actually quite a dark time of year for many people, and literally a dark time of year. It's all these contrasting ideas around it so it seemed like quite a natural time to set a thriller."

Keira Knightley and Ben Whishaw Make For a Perfect Pair

In just six episodes, Black Doves manages to be both thoroughly intriguing and deeply satisfying, turning in a short series that leaves room for more as well as tie up all necessary threads. Early reviews for the show have been positive, thanks in no small part to the two stars in front of the camera, Keira Knightley and Ben Whishaw, fresh from his trip to Peru as Paddington. Knightley's television work may be few and far between, but her ability to craft chemistry from anyone opposite her makes her perfect for any story, no matter the medium. Add this to the ever-brilliant Whishaw putting in a top-tier performance and Black Doves is well worth your time. This is an opinion shared by Collider's Carly Lane, who said in her review of the series:

"Knightley has inhabited countless roles on the big screen, from the fantastical to the biographical, but her television credits have been fewer and further in between. Black Doves, in many ways, feels like the perfect marriage of story and lead, even though the series' plot is slow to kick off its most electric components in the beginning. As the layers of Helen's carefully crafted persona begin to peel away, Knightley earns the advantage of playing more sides of the character by extension — and proves that she's just as capable of embracing the more physical stunts as the scenes that pack a more emotional punch. While her performance becomes more and more complex as things play out, Knightley's chemistry with Whishaw creates Black Doves' best and most compelling pairing. Helen and Sam have a history, as we soon learn, one rooted in camaraderie as much as high-stakes situations, and their friendship becomes the true heart of the story, as we discover just how much these two are willing to sacrifice for each other, even when the odds are stacked against them."

7 10 Black Doves Black Doves is a drama series that centers on the complex interplay of espionage and personal relationships. Focused on Helen Webb, a seasoned spy striving to balance her covert missions with a turbulent family life, the series delves into themes of loyalty, betrayal, and sacrifice. Starring Keira Knightley, it examines the moral ambiguities faced by those who live double lives in service to their countries. Release Date December 5, 2024 Cast Keira Knightley , Sarah Lancashire , Ben Whishaw Andrew Koji , Andrew Buchan , Omari Douglas , Kathryn Hunter , Sam Troughton , Ella Lily Hyland Seasons 1 Creator(s) Joe Barton

