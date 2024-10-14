Netflix has just announced the release date for Black Doves, the upcoming spy series which will be led by Keira Knightley (Atonement, Pride and Prejudice, Love Actually). Set during the festive period in London, Black Doves revolves around the character of Helen Webb (Knightley), the wife of a high-ranking politician with a secret side hustle. Externally, Helen seems to be nothing more than a loving mother and wife, she’s actually a spy, who's been trained in secret for years. Working as an informant for an organization known as Black Doves, Helen’s life starts to fall apart after her lover, Jason, is assassinated. The series will drop on the streamer on December 5th, and such is the confidence in the series, Netflix has already renewed it for a second season.

The rest of the star-studded cast includes Ben Whishaw (This is Going to Hurt, Paddington), Sarah Lancashire (Happy Valley), Andrew Buchan (Carnival Row), Adeel Akhtar (Fool Me Once), Tracey Ullman (The Tracey Ullman Show), Finn Bennett (True Detective: Night Country) and Luther Ford (The Crown), Andrew Koji (Warrior), Kathryn Hunter (Andor, The Tragedy of Macbeth), Sam Troughton (Chernobyl, Mank), Ella Lily Hyland (Fifteen Love, Silent Roar), Adam Silver (The Diplomat, Masters of The Air), Ken Nwosu (Look the Other Way and Run), Gabrielle Creevy (In My Skin, Three Women), and Omari Douglas (Rye Lane, It’s A Sin).

The full synopsis can be found below:

Set against the backdrop of London at Christmas, BLACK DOVES is a sharp, action-filled, and heartfelt story of friendship and sacrifice. It follows Helen Webb (Keira Knightley), a quick-witted, down-to-earth, dedicated wife and mother — and professional spy. For 10 years, she’s been passing on her politician husband’s secrets to the shadowy organisation she works for: the Black Doves. When her secret lover Jason (Andrew Koji) is assassinated, her spymaster, the enigmatic Reed (Sarah Lancashire), calls in Helen’s old friend Sam (Ben Whishaw) to keep her safe. Together, Helen and Sam set off on a mission to investigate who killed Jason and why, leading them to uncover a vast, interconnected conspiracy linking the murky London underworld to a looming geopolitical crisis.

Who's Behind 'Black Doves'?

The upcoming series is written, created, and executive produced by Joe Barton (Giri/Haji, The Lazarus Project), with production by SISTER (Chernobyl, This Is Going To Hurt, The Power) and Noisy Bear. Jane Featherstone (Chernobyl, This Is Going To Hurt), Chris Fry (Kaos, Giri/Haji), and Keira Knightley serve as executive producers for SISTER, while Barton also executive produces for Noisy Bear. The series is directed by Alex Gabassi (The Crown) and Lisa Gunning (The Power), with Harry Munday as series producer.

Black Doves Season 1 will premiere globally on Netflix on December 5th, 2024.

Get Netflix