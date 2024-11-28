TV shows rooted in the world of espionage are more commonplace than ever these days, but their rise in popularity in recent years also equals more difficulty in standing out from the rest of the pack. Series like Apple TV+'s Slow Horses, Prime Video's Jack Ryan, and Paramount+'s Lioness have become major hits in their own right, while Netflix has already entered the spycraft game thanks to successful shows like The Night Agent, which has been renewed for two more seasons. Not to be outdone by its American cousin, Black Doves, which stars Keira Knightley and hails from Joe Barton (The Lazarus Project, Giri/Haji), has already earned a Season 2 renewal before even airing a single episode. That promise of more story to come, especially in the cancellation-heavy landscape of streaming, might be enough to pique some viewers' curiosity on its own — but this British spy thriller also happens to be a lean, character-driven treat that is full of surprises, and more than worth tucking in with this holiday season.

What Is 'Black Doves' About?

To the casual observer, Helen Webb (Knightley) is just like any other public figure — she's the loving mother of twins and the dutiful wife of a politician on the rise (Andrew Buchan), and no one else would ever suspect any differently. As the plot quickly unfolds, however, it's clear that Helen is not who she appears; she's an undercover spy working for a shadow organization known as the Black Doves, who hold no loyalty to any one country in favor of selling secrets to the highest bidder. Helen's proximity to power has put her in the perfect position to pass on any information she gleans from her husband for the last decade, but the double life she's been living could now suddenly be at risk.

When Helen's handler, Reed (Sarah Lancashire), emerges from the shadows to inform her of a linked trio of murders that have just taken place in the lead-up to Christmas, the more shocking discovery is that one of the victims is Jason (Andrew Koji), a man Helen had been secretly been having an affair with. Helen becomes determined to discover who was responsible for murdering Jason and why they might have wanted him dead, so Reed taps Helen's old friend and "triggerman," or assassin, Sam (Ben Whishaw) to watch her back in her pursuit of vengeance. Their self-appointed mission leads them into a conspiracy the likes of which they never could have anticipated — one that also has ties to the rising tensions already playing out between the U.K. and China after the Chinese ambassador also turns up dead under mysterious circumstances.

Related Keira Knightley Takes on a Deadly Mission in New 'Black Doves' Trailer The Netflix series is set to premiere on December 5.

Keira Knightley Skillfully Leads a Mostly Killer Ensemble in 'Black Doves'

Close

Knightley has inhabited countless roles on the big screen, from the fantastical to the biographical, but her television credits have been fewer and further in between. Black Doves, in many ways, feels like the perfect marriage of story and lead, even though the series' plot is slow to kick off its most electric components in the beginning. As the layers of Helen's carefully crafted persona begin to peel away, Knightley earns the advantage of playing more sides of the character by extension — and proves that she's just as capable of embracing the more physical stunts as the scenes that pack a more emotional punch. While her performance becomes more and more complex as things play out, Knightley's chemistry with Whishaw creates Black Doves' best and most compelling pairing. Helen and Sam have a history, as we soon learn, one rooted in camaraderie as much as high-stakes situations, and their friendship becomes the true heart of the story, as we discover just how much these two are willing to sacrifice for each other, even when the odds are stacked against them.

The rest of Black Doves' expansive ensemble cast is more of a mixed bag, although there are some clear standouts. While it's always great to see Koji in just about anything, Jason is reduced to a motivation rather than a character in his own right, merely existing in the overall story to drive Helen's story forward through flashbacks and late-stage reveals. Other characters fare much better; Lancashire's Reed, with her snow-white bob and her elegant peacoat, is enigmatic from the start, nigh impossible to read, and you're never clear on where her allegiances truly lie, even by the very end of the season. Kathryn Hunter's Lenny is a slightly grittier counterpart to Lancashire's more polished handler, with her trademark guttural voice more than enough to prompt you to sit up and take notice whenever she begins to speak. Ella Lily Hyland's Williams is an assassin on the rise who might very well have some sociopathic tendencies, but her unapologetic, blunt delivery in any scene renders her more charming than terrifying. Omari Douglas' kind-hearted artist Michael shares a thorny, complicated history with Sam, which leads to one of the biggest emotional throughlines of the season when various spy-related dangers land on his doorstep.

Other TV series of late have visibly suffered from the downside of shorter seasons, leading to a plot that's often rushed or truncated in terms of pacing. Black Doves skillfully avoids that pitfall, using its six episodes (all of which were provided for review) to spool out an intriguing thriller against a snow-laden backdrop that couldn't be more perfectly timed for this season, resolving its most pressing questions while still leaving the door open for more. What could be a better Christmas gift than that?

Black Doves premieres December 5 on Netflix.

7 10 Black Doves Netflix's Black Doves, starring Keira Knightley as a wife and mother who's also an undercover spy, is a surprising treat worth unwrapping this season. Pros Knightley and Ben Whishaw's chemistry as longtime friends and coworkers is a delight to watch.

Sarah Lancashire, Kathryn Hunter, and Ella Lily Hyland are standouts in Black Doves' main ensemble.

The series maintains an engaging level of thrills throughout.

Black Doves is a drama series that centers on the complex interplay of espionage and personal relationships. Focused on Helen Webb, a seasoned spy striving to balance her covert missions with a turbulent family life, the series delves into themes of loyalty, betrayal, and sacrifice. Starring Keira Knightley, it examines the moral ambiguities faced by those who live double lives in service to their countries. Release Date December 5, 2024 Cast Keira Knightley , Sarah Lancashire , Ben Whishaw Andrew Koji , Andrew Buchan , Omari Douglas , Kathryn Hunter , Sam Troughton , Ella Lily Hyland Seasons 1 Creator(s) Joe Barton Network Netflix Streaming Service(s) Netflix Producers Jane Featherstone , Chris Fry , Joe Barton Expand

Watch on Netflix