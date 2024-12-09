Streaming charts always look a little different at the start of each month with arrivals and departures causing chaos in the top 10, but this week’s most popular show on Netflix is poised to hang on to the top spot for a while. Black Doves, the spy thriller series starring Keira Knightley alongside Paddington veteran Ben Whishaw, recently premiered on the streamer and jumped to the # 1 spot, dethroning The Madness, the latest show from Academy Award-nominee Colman Domingo. Black Doves follows Helen (Knightley), who embarks on a passionate affair with a man who has no idea who she is. The show earned a nearly perfect score of 98% from critics and a 70% rating from audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, and also stars Warrior and Snake Eyes veteran Andrew Koji.

Joe Barton wrote and created Black Doves, and he is also an executive producer on the series. The series consists of six episodes, with Alex Gabassi and Lisa Gunning each directing three episodes. Before his work on Black Doves, Barton also wrote the screenplay for The Union, the Netflix Orignal action movie starring Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry, which came shortly after serving as the scribe for The Lazarus Project, the time travel series streaming on TNT. Gabassi is known for directing several episodes of The Crown, the Netflix Original series starring Claire Foy and Matt Smith, and he also directed several episodes of Raised By Wolves, the Max sci-fi series starring Dune: Prophecy star Travis Fimmel and House of the Dragon veteran Abubakar Salim. Gunning previously worked as a director on several episodes of The Power.

There’s Another Spy Thriller Dominating Paramount+

If you’ve watched Black Doves and are looking for another good espionage series to dive into, look no further than The Agency. The Paramount+ Original spy thriller show stars Michael Fassbender and Jeffrey Wright, with Jodie Turner-Smith and Richard Gere playing supporting roles. The show earned an average 67% rating from critics but has been beloved by audiences, scoring an 87% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The Agency follows CIA Agents Martian (Fassbender), Ogletree (Wright), and Bosko (Gere) as they navigate the world of international politics and espionage to help keep the United States away from and out of the dangerous threats that plague society.

Black Doves stars Keira Knightley and was created by Joe Barton. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch Black Doves on Netflix.

Black Doves is a drama series that centers on the complex interplay of espionage and personal relationships. Focused on Helen Webb, a seasoned spy striving to balance her covert missions with a turbulent family life, the series delves into themes of loyalty, betrayal, and sacrifice. Starring Keira Knightley, it examines the moral ambiguities faced by those who live double lives in service to their countries. Cast Keira Knightley , Sarah Lancashire , Ben Whishaw Andrew Koji , Andrew Buchan , Omari Douglas , Kathryn Hunter , Sam Troughton , Ella Lily Hyland Creator(s) Joe Barton Network Netflix Streaming Service(s) Netflix Producers Jane Featherstone , Chris Fry , Joe Barton

