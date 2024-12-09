Starring Keira Knightley and Ben Whishaw in the lead roles, Black Doves tells the story of a spy and triggerman embroiled in a complicated mystery that threatens to destroy their lives. The six-episode thriller is currently rated fresh at 98% on rotten tomatoes. The series wraps up the season-long arc but leaves an opening for a second season. Series creator, writer and director Joe Barton talked to Variety about crafting the engaging spy drama. Barton talked about setting up the story during Christmas and some of the most memorable scenes in the series. He also talked about the direction the second season will take. Netflix renewed it for Season 2 before the first premiered. Barton talked about diving into some characters' backstory, saying,

"We’re still early in the process. I’m writing the first episode still, and we’re kind of feeling our way through it. We filmed some flashbacks, which didn’t make the final cut, of young Helen and her stepdad and her sister Bonnie. I think that would be really interesting to find out more about. With the second series [season], I think it’s quite interesting to discover more about the characters, and Sarah’s character. We know quite a lot about Sam, but there’s always more. And just the opportunity to open the scope up a little bit, but that’s all kind of TBC at the moment."

Will 'Black Doves' Season 2 Happen During Christmas Too?

Image via Netflix

The series is bright and lively, thanks to the Christmas lights and atmosphere. Most of the show takes place during this period something Barton was excited to explore. "I just love stuff set at Christmas. I’m a big Christmas film fan, also big [on] Christmas telly. I love when shows have their one Christmas episode. ER always had a good one. The West Wing always had a good one. So I’ve always wanted to do it," Barton said. But as much as he loves the holiday, he's not married to the idea of all seasons being Christmas-themed.

"It’s all about when it would be released. It doesn’t need to be constrained by the Christmas holiday. So it might be that there’s a different [holiday] – Easter maybe?" Barton said when asked if Season 2 will also happen during Christmas. "I don’t think it has to necessarily always [be Christmas] which I’m quite sad about, because I love writing stuff set at Christmas," he added.

All episodes of Black Doves Season 1 are currently streaming on Netflix.

Your changes have been saved 7 10 Black Doves Release Date December 5, 2024 Cast Keira Knightley , Sarah Lancashire , Ben Whishaw Andrew Koji , Andrew Buchan , Omari Douglas , Kathryn Hunter , Sam Troughton , Ella Lily Hyland Seasons 1 Streaming Service(s) Netflix

WATCH ON NETFLIX