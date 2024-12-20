Keira Knightley’s latest Netflix spy drama is getting rave reactions from critics and audiences alike. With the action wrapped in a mysterious story, the relationship between Helen and Sam makes the crux of it. The series earned a strong 93 percent score from critics and a 62 percent rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes and fans are eagerly waiting for the next season. Finally, we have a new teaser celebrating the second season.

The teaser sees Knightley and Ben Whishaw toasting to another season of mysteries and their kick-ass chemistry. The first season saw Helen embarking on a passionate affair with a man who has no idea what her secret identity is. She’s caught in the crosshairs when her lover falls victim to the dangerous London underworld and her employer calls in Sam to protect her. With an amazing season finale, it remains to be seen what the second season entails.

The Widespread Success of 'Black Doves' Season 1

The series quickly shot to the top spot on Netflix charts upon its debut on Netflix and has maintained its spot in the Top 10 since. Writer/Creator Joe Barton recently revealed that Black Doves is wasting no time getting to work and doesn’t want its audiences to lose connection with the characters or the story. He explained, "Literally, I’m in the writers’ room right now. We have just finished a meeting. We’re figuring it all out and putting it all down on paper. But yeah, we’re going to be filming next year, so hopefully, it won’t be too long a wait between series for people. That’s where we’re at." He further hinted at a few plot details,

"If it was down to me, I’d probably set everything at Christmas. I just like writing about it. But no, I think mostly because of schedules and release, to have something ready for next Christmas would be impossible . And then you’d be in a situation where we’d have to make people wait two years for the Christmas after that, which should just be too long. So I think inevitably it’s not going to be a Christmas show. But it’ll be interesting to see them out of their winter coats."

The series cast Knightley as Helen Webb, Whishaw as Sam Young, Sarah Lancashire as Reed, Andrew, Buchan as Wallace Webb, Andrew Koji as Jason Davies, Omari Douglas as Michael, Sam Troughton as Stephen Yarrick, Ella Lily Hyland as Williams, and Isabella Wei as Kai-Ming. Further rounding off the cast are Adam Silver as Arnie, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett as Zack, Hannah Khalique-Brown as Maggie, Ken Nwosu as Bill, Kathryn Hunter as Lenny Lines, Gabrielle Creevy as Eleanor, Paapa Essiedu as Elmore Fitch, and many more.

Black Doves Season 1 is streaming on Netflix. Stay tuned to Collider for further updates and check out the new teaser above.

Your changes have been saved 7 10 Black Doves Black Doves is a drama series that centers on the complex interplay of espionage and personal relationships. Focused on Helen Webb, a seasoned spy striving to balance her covert missions with a turbulent family life, the series delves into themes of loyalty, betrayal, and sacrifice. Starring Keira Knightley, it examines the moral ambiguities faced by those who live double lives in service to their countries. Release Date December 5, 2024 Cast Keira Knightley , Sarah Lancashire , Ben Whishaw Andrew Koji , Andrew Buchan , Omari Douglas , Kathryn Hunter , Sam Troughton , Ella Lily Hyland Seasons 1 Creator(s) Joe Barton

