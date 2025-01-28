Netflix has new original projects arriving almost every week, and while some catch fire and others flame out before being discovered, there are always a few each year that slip into the algorithm and become major hits. One of the biggest wins of 2024 was Black Doves, the spy thriller series starring Keira Knightley that earned a nearly perfect score of 94% from critics and a solid 64% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. Black Doves has already been renewed for Season 2, but there have been few developments regarding release windows or even production start dates. During a recent interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub, Black Doves star Ben Whishaw provided an update on Season 2, but unfortunately not an optimistic one for fans who are hoping for more of the show in the near future:

"It hasn't been written, so I actually can say nothing. I know nothing about it. That's boring, isn't it? You're not interested in that, but it’s the truth. It's not written. It's six months, or seven months away, or something."

Whishaw was also asked if he had any clue the show would become such a major hit for Netflix, to which he responded:

"No. Honestly, no. Because actually it wasn't very written when we did the first season. I was quite terrified because there were not really scripts. There were scripts, but this was particularly sailing close to the wire. So, somehow, it came together."

It's disappointing to hear that Black Doves Season 2 is still so far away from even entering production, but after a closer look under the microscope, it was highly unlikely that Season 2 was ever going to be released in 2025 in the first place. Part of what made Season 1 such a hit was the holiday element of the show, which coincided well with its release on December 5. If the creators are going to lean into that once more in Season 2, it would have been an impossible task to get another season ready in under a year. Unless the writers and showrunners decide to take Black Doves in a different direction and remove the Christmas element from the series entirely, a release window for the 2026 holiday season seems more likely than anything at this point.

Black Doves Season 2 does not yet have an official release date, but you can stream Season 1 on Netflix. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates on the show and more news out of Sundance.