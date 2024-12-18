Keira Knightley’s Black Doves recently premiered on Netflix to rave reviews, earning a strong 95% score from critics and a 63% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. The show quickly jumped to the top of streaming charts, claiming the #1 spot that had previously been occupied by The Madness, the thriller series starring Colman Domingo. Black Doves may have lost its top spot and fallen to the middle of the pack in the Netflix top 10, but fans are still anxiously awaiting news about the second season, which has already been announced. During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, writer/creator Joe Barton delivered just that, speaking about production on Season 2 while also teasing what fans can expect to see from the plot:

"Literally, I’m in the writers’ room right now. We have just finished a meeting. We’re figuring it all out and putting it all down on paper. But yeah, we’re going to be filming next year, so hopefully, it won’t be too long a wait between series for people. That’s where we’re at." "If it was down to me, I’d probably set everything at Christmas. I just like writing about it. But no, I think mostly because of schedules and release, to have something ready for next Christmas would be impossible . And then you’d be in a situation where we’d have to make people wait two years for the Christmas after that, which should just be too long. So I think inevitably it’s not going to be a Christmas show. But it’ll be interesting to see them out of their winter coats."

In an era where many shows take years between seasons, it’s good to hear that Black Doves is wasting no time getting to work and doesn’t want its audiences to lose connection with the characters or the story. Part of what made the show such a hit this year was its release at the start of December, which paired well with Christmas and the holiday season being such an intergral story element. Barton seems sure that another season of Black Doves won’t be ready by Christmas 2025, but Netflix seems unlikely to want to wait two whole years for another season. With Black Doves Season 2 all but confirmed to pivot away from the holiday-set story, only time will tell if it will resonate as much with viewers now absent perhaps its most endearing quality.

What Other Shows and Movies Are Streaming on Netflix?

Netflix’s top show of the week is La Palma, the gripping disaster series showing the destruction of a colossal tsunami that comes from creator Harald Rosenløw Eeg. Also in the Netflix top 10, currently in the #2 spot, is No Good Deed, the dark comedy series starring Ray Romano and Lisa Kudrow that premiered last week. The first three seasons of The Equalizer series starring Queen Latifah are also now streaming on Netflix and in the top 10, but the fourth and fifth seasons remain exclusively on Paramount+. The Madness, the aforementioned series starring Colman Domingo, is hanging on to the final spot in the Netflix top 10.

Black Doves Season 2 will begin filming next year but does not have an official release date. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates and watch Black Doves Season 1 on Netflix.

Your changes have been saved 7 10 Black Doves Black Doves is a drama series that centers on the complex interplay of espionage and personal relationships. Focused on Helen Webb, a seasoned spy striving to balance her covert missions with a turbulent family life, the series delves into themes of loyalty, betrayal, and sacrifice. Starring Keira Knightley, it examines the moral ambiguities faced by those who live double lives in service to their countries. Cast Keira Knightley , Sarah Lancashire , Ben Whishaw Andrew Koji , Andrew Buchan , Omari Douglas , Kathryn Hunter , Sam Troughton , Ella Lily Hyland Creator(s) Joe Barton Streaming Service(s) Netflix Release Date December 5, 2024 Seasons 1

