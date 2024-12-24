Over the years, the spy and espionage genre has flourished on TV, creating some of the most compelling shows of our time. Whether it was a married couple of Russian spies in The Americans or the international intrigue of Homeland, the best spy shows struck a balance between thrilling action and rich, often flawed, characters. This year, audiences got not one, but two great additions to the genre in Showtime's The Agency and Netflix's Black Doves.

While both shows take place in London, they show very different sides of espionage. Adapted from the French series Le Bureau des Légendes, The Agency follows a group of CIA agents at the London Station as they navigate the high-stakes world of international espionage. Black Doves, on the other hand, is about a group of rogue spies who engage in dangerous covert operations that constantly put their lives at risk. Both shows deliver gripping stories and compelling characters, but they each approach the genre in very different ways.

High-Intensity Action Mixes With Friendship Between Spies in 'Black Doves'

Image via Netflix

Black Doves is a fast-paced thriller centered on Helen Webb (Keira Knightley), a member of the covert spy group, navigating the web of political intrigue she finds herself in after the man she loved was killed. The show balances intense and, often times, pretty bloody action, with moments of dark humor and emotional depth. Helen is forced to balance her life as a wife and mother while also seeking vengeance as a covert spy. It's always great to see a woman at the center of a spy show and Knightley does an exceptional job carrying that responsibility.

Helen's boss, Reed, played by the always wonderful Sarah Lancashire, disapproves of what Helen is doing, so she enlists Helen's dear friend Sam (Ben Whishaw), a contract killer who always has Helen's back, to protect her. Their friendship is truly the heart of the show and Knightley and Whishaw play off each other with a natural chemistry, making the scenes they are in together some of the most electric of the series. Even in the show's most violent moments, their witty banter and dark humor gives Black Doves an entirely different feel, compared to The Agency.

Visually, Black Doves wonderfully leans into the festive atmosphere of London at Christmastime, incorporating the bright lights and the hustle and bustle of the holidays as the show's characters are fighting to stay alive. The show's creator, Joe Barton, finds ways in his shows to use the gritty, urban atmospheres to emphasize the moral complexities of his characters, which he also does successfully in Netflix's Giri/Haji. It infuses a burst of energy into the show, creating more visceral action sequences that leave a lasting impact on viewers.

'The Agency' Is a Slow Burn, Showing Intelligence and Espionage From the Inside

Image via Paramount+

While The Agency doesn't have as much action, it is not any less compelling. The series shows a more deliberate and gritty look at espionage, focusing more on the inner workings of the CIA. Produced by George Clooney and Grant Heslov, The Agency attracted a powerhouse cast, led by Michael Fassbender who plays CIA agent Martian. The show begins with Martian being called back to London after spending years in Ethiopia, leaving behind the woman he loves, Sami (Jodie Turner-Smith). He assures the London Station Chief, Bosko (Richard Gere) and his mentor Henry Ogletree (Jeffrey Wright) that the relationship is over, but that's just one of many lies Martian tells.

The show highlights the emotional toll of being a spy, especially for the ones that live in foreign countries undercover for extended periods of time. Martian is now back in London, after missing the last few years of his daughter Poppy's (India Fowler) life. Now, he finds himself struggling to reconnect with his daughter, while being drawn back in by the woman he still loves. This is all set against the backdrop of a very realistic geopolitical landscape, using international conflicts to add to the already heightened stakes of the show.

The Agency has a much more polished and sleek look to it, compared to Black Doves. While there are no James Bond-like gadgets, the show does show the high-tech nature of government espionage, showing the sleek London office filled with surveillance screens and secured meeting rooms. Series director Joe Wright uses the cool colors and grays of the office and the rainy exterior of London to match the morally gray characters who are all dealing with their own personal struggles while covertly trying to save the world.

Both 'Black Doves' and 'The Agency' Lean Into Themes of Love and Humanity