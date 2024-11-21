Netflix has released the second - and final - trailer for one of its most anticipated projects: Black Doves. The Christmas-set spy thriller series stars Keira Knightley as Helen Webb, a wife and mother who leads a double life as one of London's top spies. But something soon happens that will change the course of her spy career. While the first season of the series won't be released until next month, Netflix is high on the project, and has already greenlit a second season of the show.

The trailer depicts Helen, who for a decade has "been passing on her politician husband’s secrets to the shadowy organisation she works for: the Black Doves," according to a synopsis of the show from Netflix. But when her secret lover Jason, played by Andrew Koji, is assassinated by a sniper, Helen must team up with her old friend Sam (Ben Whitshaw). Together, they "set off on a mission to investigate who killed Jason and why, leading them to a vast, interconnected conspiracy linking the murky London underground to a looming geopolitical crisis."

"Try not to say half of your old name before introducing yourself," Jason is seen telling Helen prior to his assassination, shedding some light on their relationship. But while Helen notes that she "wants to find the person who killed Jason," all is not as it seems. "You've endangered this entire organization," Helen's handler Reed (Sarah Lancashire) tells her, leaving the true nature of the spy scandal up in the air. The show also stars Luther Ford, Tracey Ullman, Kathryn Hunter, Sam Troughton, Adam Silver, Paapa Essiedu, and Omari Douglas.

'Black Doves' Is One of Several Netflix Spy Shows

Netflix is no stranger when it comes to spy shows and thrillers. The streaming service has produced several hit projects within the genre. This includes The Diplomat, the Keri Russell-starring thriller about the U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom. The show has been nominated for several awards and was recently picked up for a third season. Another show, The Night Agent, is based on the Washington, D.C., spy novel of the same name and was one of Netflix's most-watched shows ever; its second season is slated for a January 2025 release, and a third season is also in the works.

Black Doves was created by Joe Barton of The Lazarus Project. Barton also wrote the show and executive produces for his Noisy Bear banner. The series is also executive produced by Jane Featherstone and Chris Fry for the production company SISTER alongside Knightley, while Harry Munday produces. The show is directed by Alex Gabassi and Lisa Gunning.

Season 1 of Black Doves will be released on Netflix on Dec. 5, 2024.