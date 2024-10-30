Netflix’s Christmas thriller Black Doves will debut worldwide on the streamer in a little over a month and in preparation, the series’ official trailer has been unveiled alongside an all-new poster. Starring Keira Knightley (Pride and Prejudice), Ben Whishaw (Paddington), and Sarah Lancashire (Happy Valley), Black Doves has already been renewed for a second season even before its arrival. It was created by Joe Barton (The Lazarus Project), who also executive produced and wrote the script.

It’s without a doubt that fans will witness action like never before in Black Doves, as teased in the trailer, which sees Knightley as a brutal spy on a vengeful path. Similarly, Whishaw and Lancashire are at the top of their game, promising viewers remarkable performances that will be forever etched in their minds. The Black Doves' trailer also features new music from award-winning British singer Raye, who has recorded a cover of Nancy Sinatra's "Bang Bang (My Baby Shot Me Down)." This song will be featured throughout the first season.

In addition to the lead trio stars, the stellar cast list of Black Doves includes Andrew Buchan (Carnival Row), Adeel Akhtar (Fool Me Once), Tracey Ullman (The Tracey Ullman Show), Finn Bennett (True Detective: Night Country), Luther Ford (The Crown), Andrew Koji (Warrior), Kathryn Hunter (Andor), Sam Troughton (Chernobyl), Ella Lily Hyland (Silent Roar), Adam Silver (The Diplomat) Ken Nwosu (Look the Other Way and Run), Gabrielle Creevy (Three Women), Omari Douglas (Rye Lane) and Paapa Essiedu (Gangs of London).

What Is ‘Black Doves’ About?

Black Doves, set against the backdrop of London at Christmas, is described as “a sharp, action-filled, and heartfelt story of friendship and sacrifice.” The upcoming series is teased as such:

“Black Doves follows Helen Webb (Knightley), a quick-witted, down-to-earth, dedicated wife and mother — and professional spy. For 10 years, she’s been passing on her politician husband’s secrets to the shadowy organization she works for: the Black Doves. When her secret lover Jason (Andrew Koji) is assassinated, her spymaster, the enigmatic Reed (Lancashire), calls in Helen’s old friend Sam (Whishaw) to keep her safe. Together, Helen and Sam set off on a mission to investigate who killed Jason and why, leading them to uncover a vast, interconnected conspiracy linking the murky London underworld to a looming geopolitical crisis.”

Executive producers attached to the Netflix series are Knightley, Jane Featherstone (Chernobyl), and Chris Fry (Kaos) for Sister and Joe Barton for Noisy Bear. Directors are Alex Gabassi (The Crown) and Lisa Gunning (The Power), while it is produced by Harry Munday.

Black Doves will be released globally on Netflix on December 5. Stay tuned to Collider for future information, and check out the trailer above.