Horror is a genre built by its archetypes, and none are as beloved as the historic "Final Girl." These are the women in scary movies who make it to the end, overcoming their malicious villains and proving themselves as a true hero, hopefully living happily for the rest of their days offscreen. It's been amazing seeing these characters revolutionize a medium that has been historically awful to its female characters— yet it's still unfortunate how few of them represent the millions of fans who love their movies. Only a relatively small number of Black women have risen to claim this illustrious title over the decades.

More and more have made their way to the genre in recent years, though, and it's been astounding to see so many Black actresses gain the moniker of Final Girl. For decades, actresses of color have vanquished horrific villains and overcome petrifying plots, but they have never really been given the acclaim they deserve. It's about time that changes, starting now. These are the most underrated Black Final Girls in horror, who challenged expectations, broke boundaries and revolutionized the horror genre in terms of representation.

Seeing these legendary franchises collide was always going to be a masterclass in killer fights and badass characters, and Alien vs. Predator's protagonist, Alexa Woods, does not disappoint. Played by Sanaa Lathan, Woods is a hyper-intelligent, extremely capable guide helping lead the exploration of a submerged Antarctic temple. Soon, Woods finds herself in the middle of this epic clash between the central creatures and must join in on the conflict to keep herself alive.

This spin-off features all the chest-bursting and high-tech skills fans love, but its best element is definitely the gritty, informed approach Lathan brings to this character. She helps ground the wild plot through her endearing performance and ability to not only survive but become a true Predator herself. Seeing her team up with one of these extraterrestrial killers to face off with an Alien Queen in the final act is great, and it's even better to see her triumph in the end and walk off into the snowy sunset as a certified intergalactic warrior.

Hey, it's easy to be the Final Girl when you're the one doing the slashing! Sound of Violence, directed by Alex Noyer, follows Jasmine Savoy Brown as Alexis, an audio engineer who discovers that literal sounds of violence not only stave off her impending deafness but create an intoxicating light show that only she can see. The film takes body horror to new levels as Alexis uses various instruments and contraptions to find different sounds for her "music." Audiences watch as this likable character gives into her primal, operatic urges, looking for more and more gruesome sounds to create her songs.

As Scream 2 reveals, it's rare to see a Black woman get to the end of a horror movie, let alone serve as the film's central antagonist. Yet Alexis is just that, with Brown's approach to the character creating a twisted kind of anti-hero that audiences can't help but root for, watching this once quirky music-lover become the absolute worst parts of her fractured psyche. It creates an unnerving, dreadfully melodic narrative that ends with Alexis living but realizing in horror just how far she's fallen for the sake of her "art."

Even the most critically panned movies have something great in them, and the best part of Critters 4 is plain to see: Angela Bassett's performance as the tough space pilot, Fran. This installment of the infamous Critters franchise, directed by Rupert Harvey, sees the furry monsters in space squaring off against the crew of an interstellar salvage ship. Bassett shines in what is one of her earliest roles, putting up with none of her all-male crew's nonsense as she fights to ensure the disgusting creatures don't stop her return back home.

It does become quite aggravating to see her be constantly disregarded by this group, especially in one scene when someone's senseless anger prevents her from destroying a nest of critter eggs and preventing so many deaths yet to come. But whether its human or monstrous, Fran faces every challenge head-on, not only giving this film series one of its best heroes but making audiences cheer for joy when she survives the fuzzy massacre and flies the other survivors back to Earth.

Few zombie films are as influential as 28 Days Later, directed by Danny Boyle. While it's renowned for the many ways it innovates this well-practiced concept, so much of the film's exceptional reputation is due to the prowess of its secondary lead, Selena. Played by Naomie Harris, Selena finds protagonist Jim (Cillian Murphy) early into the film and introduces him to the zombie-infested London they're stranded in.

While Jim is heroic, so much of the movie's riveting action comes from Selena's determination to survive. She adds a necessary gravity that takes it beyond the campy gore similar films fall into and emphasizes the outbreak's devastating realities. Selena is essential to the plot's disturbing realism, which makes her eventual survival with Jim and their young charge, Hannah (Megan Burns), so fantastic to see. Selena was always willing to be ruthless to keep the rest of her crew safe, so her finally achieving comfort in this destroyed world is one of the most well-deserved endings for any horror protagonist.

It's unfortunate how few horror fans are aware of Demon Knight, a story made from the devilish mind of the Crypt Keeper himself. A spin-off of the famous Tales From the Crypt movies and TV show, directed by Ernest Dickerson, it offers audiences disgusting body horror, jaw-dropping practical effects, and, best of all, an astounding Final Girl in Jada Pinket Smith. She plays Jeryline, a loner caught in an ancient battle between good and evil. As her lodging house becomes the site for maniacal, bloodthirsty demons, Jeryline is one of the few to actually see the situation with the reasonable shock and horror it deserves.

In an often campy plot filled with wise-cracking murderers and cursed keys, Jeryline's ferocity to stay alive helps make the film a true horror movie. It's a fantastic bait and switch to see her become the true protagonist after the typical male hero passes the mantle over to her, the young woman taking on the responsibility and defeating a villain who'd been alive for centuries. The Crypt Keeper himself comes onscreen to tell viewers that she "lived happily ever after," making her not only one of the best but also a confirmed Final Girl that more people should know about.

An exceptional horror movie that makes its audiences feel as much compassion as they do fear, Remi Weekes' His House is a truly underappreciated gem, and the expert performance of Wunmi Mosaku keeps it afloat. It follows her character, Rial Majur, as she and her husband try to find asylum in Britain after fleeing a wartorn South Sudan — a journey that cost them their daughter. His House unnerves on many levels, from the demon that the couple believes is nesting in their house to the real terrors that come from trying to survive in a country that sees you only as a nuisance.

Through it all, Mosaku acts as an emotional tether, with Rial's determination and emotions over all that she's lost creating a jaw-dropping depiction of how the traumas of war can manifest in the worst ways. It is a truly shocking story that merges supernatural and human horrors, yet this endlessly empathetic character's persistence elevates the plot beyond a typical supernatural slasher. His House leaves many aspects of Rial's fate uncertain, but it's amazing to see her survive through so much hardship, ready to take on whatever this harsh yet beautiful world has in store next.

All Final Girls are strong in many ways, but none bring the magical power like Doctor Sleep's resident shine-expert, Abra Stone (Kyleigh Curran). This sequel to The Shining, directed by Mike Flanagan, follows a grown-up Danny Torrance (Ewan McGregor) as he tries to understand the mystical abilities — the "shine" — that ruined his family decades ago. He soon comes into contact with the young Abra, a girl whose ability to use the shine is powerful, attracting the malicious energy vampire Rose the Hat (Rebecca Ferguson).

Curran shines in this role and stands as fiercely as any of the insidious adults that surround her. She excels at displaying the complexities of Abra's natural smarts and reality-bending powers, combined with a youthful optimism that buoys what could have easily fallen into an overly pessimistic plot. Abra is not some wide-eyed kid, though, understanding the severity of her situation and the legitimate monsters she's facing. Forced to grow up too early, just like Danny was, makes Abra's fight scenes even more astounding. Abra may not walk away from Doctor Sleep unscathed, but it's the way she uses her immense powers to help end these massive evils once and for all that makes her one of the best and most powerful Final Girls horror has ever seen.

This Final Girl is steadily losing her underrated status as audiences are finally beginning to realize that Georgina Campbell is one of the best scream queens working today. Viewers only need to see her performance in Zach Cregger's Barbarian to understand why. Campbell plays the indecisive Tess, a woman forced to share a creepy house rental that holds dangerous secrets with a stranger. Every scene Tess is in shows her in-depth awareness, trying to harbor some empathy for the setting she's been placed in while refusing to fall into the simple mistakes that have claimed so many victims in this genre.

From being kidnapped to getting shot to literally being thrown off of a building, Tess goes through it all in Barbarian but never gives up. She pushes forward with the knowledge that even if everyone around her continues to be a failure, she has the internal resolve necessary to survive this unreal situation. Tess ends the movie a tad worse for wear, but her survival at the hands of countless villains shows why she's one of the most resilient Final Girls the modern scary movie has ever seen.

No list of Black Final Girls is complete without the one who started it all: Diana 'Sugar' Hill. Played by Marki Bey in a film directed by Paul Maslansky, Sugar Hill follows the titular photographer whose life becomes a scary movie when her boyfriend is murdered by a mob boss and his legion of corrupt henchmen. Refusing to take this injustice, she reaches out to a local voodoo priestess, and the pair resurrect an army of undead to get revenge.

Sugar Hill stands as a true hero of the genre, with her effortlessly confident demeanor, whose fight for vengeance is exhilarating.

Seeing Hill fight not only with her fists but with her mystical knowledge is groundbreaking for so many reasons. Not only was she one of the first Black protagonists in a horror film, but Sugar Hill is among the earliest Blaxploitation movies to merge elements of action and horror. Beyond the film's cultural impact, Sugar Hill stands as a true hero of the genre, with her effortlessly confident demeanor, whose fight for vengeance is exhilarating. She could get revenge while still looking flawless, triumphantly stomping over the bodies of her enemies and influencing every Final Girl that audiences love today.

The best horror heroes work hard to save not only themselves but those around them, no matter the cost. That's why the best, most underrated Final Girl is Vicaria from The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster. Played by Layla DeLeon Hayes, Vicaria is a young scientist who, after the traumatic deaths of her mother and brother, comes to a realization: death is a disease, and she knows how to cure it. What follows is a jaw-dropping subversion of the typical mad scientist tale. This teenage girl juggles corrupt social systems and the terrors of drug abuse as she discovers the perfect formula to bring the dead back to life.

When she puts this knowledge into practice, the movie spirals into brutal body horror as Vicaria realizes that her scientific discovery will come at the cost of countless lives. Through all this carnage, her love for her community and genius-level intellect keep her safe, even as everyone around her dies. Hayes' performance provides one of the most poignant portrayals of the Final Girl that the genre has ever seen, drawing from the archetype's core aspects of gruesome resolve and painstaking survival to create a hero that so many modern fans can see themselves in. Vicaria is not only one of the most accomplished Final Girls ever, but she also provides a model for what this archetype should look like today — and it's about time she is appreciated as such.

