Brazilian filmmaker Glauber Rocha was just 25-years-old when he wrote and directed Black God, White Devil, making him the South American equivalent of Orson Welles. That's an apt comparison, considering Rocha's film did for his country's movie industry what Citizen Kane did for America's. The gonzo Western was one of the earliest entries in what would become known as Brazil's Cinema Novo movement, which sought to tell politically-charged stories about ordinary people. Yet Black God, White Devil is more than just a historical footnote: in fact, its exploration of working class strife and religious fanaticism feels more relevant today than it ever did.

'Black God, White Devil' Was a Cinematic Cautionary Tale

Image via Copacabana Filmes

Geraldo Del Rey stars as Manoel, a poor farmworker whose work has dried up due to a drought. He kills an employer during a dispute over sick cows, and flees with his wife, Rosa (Yoná Magalhães). While making their way up the mountain towards Monte Santo, Manoel and Rosa encounter a religious cult led by the charismatic Sebastião (Lidio Silva). Sebastião preaches violence against the land barons who have oppressed the working class, and convinces his followers that they must shed the blood of the innocent in order to save the sinners. Rosa is horrified when her husband agrees to slaughter a baby in order to rid her of a demon, and she kills Sebastião in retaliation. She flees with Manoel as the bounty hunter Antonio (Maurício do Valle) arrives to wipe out the cult, and the two fall in with a violent band of cangaceiros led by the bloodthirsty Corisco (Othon Bastos), who punishes the wealthy landowners through theft, rape, and murder.

The roots of Black God, White Devil can be traced back to an actual Brazilian cult centered on the myth of Dom Sebastião, which supposes that the former King of Portugal — who went missing after the Battle of Alcácer in 1578 — would return and bring the country back to its former prosperity. In 1838, that messianic sect terrorized the citizens of a small village, much like Sebastião's followers in Rocha's movie. Corisco and his gang are also inspired by a real-life wild bunch that caused havoc in the 1930s. In a sense, Rocha is drawing influence from the past in order to show how those problems persist in the present.

Rocha certainly had a lot to comment on when it came to Brazilian life during that period, as farmworkers were subjected to harsh working conditions with no ability to retaliate, since farm labor unions were illegal at the time. The people are desperate for change, and are therefore vulnerable to being taken in by a charlatan. Sebastião and Corisco are the "black god" and "white devil" of the title, the first, a benevolent, self-appointed saint who preaches salvation through bloodshed, the second, a violent sociopath who seizes power through fear. Both may have different approaches to gathering followers, but both have the same goal. Ultimately, the film is a cautionary tale about entrusting your salvation to a single individual who promises you that they alone can fix it.

'Black God, White Devil' Created a Significant Film Movement