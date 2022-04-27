Darren Aronofsky's backing another documentary, following the success of previously produced efforts like Catch the Fair One and Some Kind of Heaven.

Black Gold, coming to Paramount+ on May 17 — with an earlier theatrical release in nationwide venues on May 11 — is the story of the "cover-up of the century," or so the press release purports. A collaborative effort between Aronofsky's Protozoa production company and TIME Studios, the film was directed by the Emmy-winning Gabrielle Schonder and Oscar nominee Zach Heinzerling.

Aronofsky said:

“Black Gold is the truly epic story of a scientific discovery that rocked the world and a conspiracy to cover it up that threatens our existence. I am thrilled to be working with TIME Studios, Paramount+ and Iconic to bring it to theaters and screens around the world.”

The trailer for Black Gold reveals a decades-deep conspiracy to alter the public perception of climate change in order to keep making money off of the oil industry.

Tanya Giles, chief programming officer at Paramount+, said:

“We are incredibly excited to bring such a captivating documentary from such a renowned filmmaker to Paramount+. Black Gold offers viewers the opportunity to gain insight and immerse themselves in the investigation into a global conspiracy that is relevant to today’s current events.”

Ian Orefice, president and COO of TIME and TIME Studios, said:

“TIME has been at the forefront of covering the climate change crisis for decades. Black Gold tells a crucial piece of the history of today’s climate crisis, and TIME Studios is proud to partner with Darren Aronofsky and PROTOZOA, CBS News, and Paramount+ along with Iconic Events to bring this urgent story to audiences around the world."

Steve Bunnell, chief executive officer of Iconic Events Releasing, said:

“TIME is one of the most trusted names in news. When TIME Studios came to us with this bombshell of a documentary, we were stunned and wanted as many people to see this as possible. Anyone filling up their gas tank these days and wondering about the price at the pump should want to see this movie immediately. This is excellent quality investigative journalism, and it’s as real, timely and topical as any issue facing this country and our world today. Iconic is proud that this specially created theatrical version will be presented as a cinema event prior to its platform debut.”

The captivating docuseries will be available to stream on Paramount+ on May 17, and until then you can watch the trailer and check out the key art from Black Gold down below.

Here's the official synopsis for Black Gold:

"Black Gold is the story of the cover-up of the century – of the boss atop a trillion-dollar industry who discovered a shocking truth 40 years ago, created a black ops conspiracy to hide the evidence, and would stop at nothing to keep the money flowing as the world burned. A CEO nicknamed Iron-Ass, whistleblowers from Exxon’s own labs, professional climate deniers and spin doctors, a NASA scientist and a U.S. vice president are among the characters in this thriller based on a decades-long plot to trade our planet for profit."

