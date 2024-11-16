More than two decades before he made the entire world thirst thanks to his role as a serial-killing daddy dad in M. Night Shyamalan’s Trap, Josh Hartnett was dropped into the middle of a warzone in Ridley Scott’s Black Hawk Down. At the time, the blossoming star was one of the biggest names in the biz, having previously appeared in popular titles like The Faculty and The Virgin Suicides, with his part in the war epic solidifying his place as not only a heartthrob but also an immensely talented performer. Right now, interested parties can head over to Vizio WatchFree+ where the Academy Award-winning film is now streaming.

Based on Mark Bowden’s non-fiction 1999 book of the same name, Black Hawk Down transported audiences to the previous decade, when the United States deployed a special unit into Somalia. The team’s mission was to upend the Somalian government and to deliver aid to the sprawling population. But, when the enemy forces staged a sneak attack, two of the Black Hawk helicopters that were lowering soldiers to the ground were shot out of the sky, leaving those who survived forced to fight for their lives in hopes of making it out alive.

Along with Hartnett, the high-adrenaline, fast-paced drama featured a slew of familiar faces which also included the likes of Ewan McGregor, Jason Isaacs, Eric Bana, William Fichtner, Tom Sizemore, Ioan Gruffudd, Hugh Dancy, Orlando Bloom, and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau. The title also served as the breakout role for an up-and-coming actor named Tom Hardy, who would use his performance in the Scott-helmed film as the jumping-off point of his career.

‘Black Hawk Down’s Cinematic Success

For the most part, Black Hawk Down has been hailed as one of the best war-centered films of the last several decades, with Scott’s direction, the top-tier acting, sound, and script at the forefront of the praise. On Rotten Tomatoes, the title is Certified Fresh with a 76% critics’ rating, while audiences went even further, hitting it with an 88%. During its theatrical run, the movie held its own financially, raking in an impressive $173 million at the global box office, simply blowing its $92 million production budget out of the water. With its eye on award season, the battleground epic more than caught the eye of several big organizations, receiving four Academy Award nominations (including Best Director), and taking home two for Best Film Editing and Best Sound. The film was also a popular entry at the BAFTAs where it received three nods.

Right now, interested parties can head over to Vizio WatchFree+ to see Hartnett and the rest of the standout cast in Scott’s Black Hawk Down.

Black Hawk Down The story of 160 elite U.S. soldiers who dropped into Mogadishu in October 1993 to capture two top lieutenants of a renegade warlord, but found themselves in a desperate battle with a large force of heavily armed Somalis. Release Date January 18, 2002 Director Ridley Scott Cast Jason Isaacs , Eric Bana , Josh Hartnett , Ewan McGregor , Tom Sizemore , Tom Hardy , Hugh Dancy , Orlando Bloom Runtime 144 minutes Writers Ken Nolan Tagline Cinematographer Slawomir Idziak Producer Ridley Scott, Jerry Bruckheimer Production Company Jerry Bruckheimer Films, Revolution Studios, Scott Free Productions Sfx Supervisor Tim Burke, Neil Corbould Budget $92 million Expand

