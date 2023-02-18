10 Best Black History Month Movies to Watch Right Now (& Where to Stream Them)

For folks looking to discover achievements in Black history, a remote control could be their best tool. To commemorate Black History Month, viewers can watch delightful stories that are readily available on streaming services like Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, and more.

Movies like Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Emancipation showcase Black leads that inspire audiences. Underneath loaded catalogs of content, streaming platforms have original content that ties in well with February’s annual observance and there are many Black films scheduled for on-demand releases later this month.

10 'Emancipation' (2022)

Image via Apple TV+

For audiences looking for interesting period pieces to stream during February, they need look no further than Apple TV+’s Black History Month Collection, part of which is Emancipation. Will Smith serves as a producer and the star of Emancipation, a story of a slave who escapes his Louisiana plantation after a brutal whipping.

Apple TV+ holds a $130 million receipt after their triumph in a bidding war for the distribution rights for the historical drama. Based on the popular Whipped Peter character from the “scourged back” photo, Emancipation tells a sensationalized account of Peter’s journey through the Louisiana swamps and elements during his escape to the north.

Watch on Apple TV+

9 'The United States vs. Billie Holiday' (2021)

Image via Hulu

A great movie about a great singer, The United States vs. Billie Holiday chronicles Billie Holiday’s 1940s battle with the Narcotics division of the FBI after the bureau launched an undercover investigation on the jazz singer. The Hulu original can be watched year-round on the subscription streaming service.

Lady Day was a driving influence on the jazz and pop genre and her fingerprints are still on multiple genres today. This motion picture is a great way to watch one of Black history’s unsung contributors, and an iconic legend in the music industry whose beloved by many today.

Watch on Hulu

8 'The Harder They Fall' (2021)

Jonathan Majors stars as Nat Love in Netflix’s The Harder They Fall. The cowboy rallies his all-Black gang of outlaws for a chance at revenge after his arch-enemy escapes from prison.

Based on real Black characters, the Netflix original sidesteps stereotypical Western tropes to showcase real historical cowboy figures. Endorsed by high ratings across online platforms, the movie features some of Hollywood’s hottest up-and-coming actors like LaKeith Stanfield, Zazie Beetz, RJ Cyler, and Danielle Deadwyler. It also pairs them with Hollywood veterans like Idris Elba, Regina King, and Delroy Lindo.

Watch on Netflix

7 'The Woman King' (2022)

Image via Sony Pictures

The Woman King, starring Viola Davis and directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, tells the story of a fierce all-female militia from Africa during the 1800s. The historical action epic is a must-see for fans of the genre.

Although the Agojie, the West African female warriors, inspired the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Dora Milaje from the Black Panther franchise, their story is still relatively unknown. The Woman King will serve as an entertaining history lesson for viewers who add the flick to their Netflix queue this month.

Watch on Netflix

6 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' (2022)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever features Shuri dawning the Black Panther mantle after the death of King T’Challa. Angela Bassett headlines the tinseled cast in the most recent MCU installment to hit Disney+.

There’s no better way to celebrate history than to witness it. In addition to the viewing experience, the accolades attached to the Black Panther sequel solicit a rewatch for Black History Month. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the biggest domestic female-led superhero movie of all time. Also, Angela Bassett has become the first Marvel actor to garner an Oscar nomination for her portrayal of Queen Ramonda.

Watch on Disney+

5 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' (2020)

Image via Netflix

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom displays a strained recording session between a 1920s blues singer, Ma Rainey, her band and producers. In his final role, Chadwick Boseman joins Viola Davis, Colman Domingo, Glynn Turman, and Michael Potts in the Black-led ensemble.

The American drama won two out of the five Oscar nominations it received at the Academy Awards. The mesmerizing performances dub Ma Rainey’s Black Bottomas one of the most critically acclaimed pictures featured during Black history month on the streaming platform.

Watch on Netflix

4 'One Night in Miami…' (2020)

Image via TIFF

The viewers are a fly on the wall of the hotel room that housed Muhammed Ali, Malcolm X, Jim Brown, and Sam Cooke the night Cassius Clay became the Heavyweight Champion of the world. The four activists discuss how they can add value to the civil rights movement on Prime Video’s One Night in Miami….

Leslie Odom earned an Academy Award nomination as Sam Cooke and the film received two more Oscar noms for Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Original song. The cast shines and the historical standout is Regina King, whose phenomenal directing in her feature film debut earned her a Golden Globe nomination for Best Director.

Watch on Prime Video

3 'Dolemite is My Name' (2019)

Image from Dolemite Is My Name via Netflix

Eddie Murphy’s comeback was sparked following his portrayal of Rudy Ray Moore in Dolemite is My Name. The underrated Netflix original movie showcases Moore’s guerrilla filmmaking techniques used during the production of his first Blaxploitation film.

Eddie Murphy, Wesley Snipes, Mike Epps, and Keegan-Michael Key round out the Black-led star-studded cast in the hilarious biopic. Between jokes, the film takes a beat to educate viewers on the barriers of entry for Black filmmakers during the 1970s and how the Blaxploitation genre paved inroads for today’s Black creators.

Watch on Netflix

2 'Soul' (2020)

A middle school teacher overcomes a midlife crisis after an out-of-body experience. Jamie Foxx makes Pixar history by starring as Joe Gardner in Disney+’s Soul.

Pixar’s Soulwarrants a look during Black History Month as it draws attention to Black contributions to culture and history by displaying jazz elements. Joe Gardner is also Pixar’s first Black lead and the historical casting should pit the film at the top of Disney+’s Black Stories Collection every year.

Watch on Disney+

1 'The Banker' (2020)

Anthony Mackie and Samuel L. Jackson star as Bernard Garrett and Joe Morris in Apple TV+’s The Banker. The two Black entrepreneurs structure a cunning housing integration business plan during the segregated 1960s and become successful real estate tycoons.

After a March 2020 release date, The Banker’s word-of-mouth whispers during America’s COVID shutdown have polished the biopic as one of Apple TV+’s most critically acclaimed originals. Positive critic and audience ratings on Rotten Tomato have cemented the film as a Black history month classic.

Watch on Apple TV+

