February 1st marks the first day of Black History Month, and while there's a lot of reality shows to enjoy, the months offers a time to extend beyond entertainment. The concept was born from the mind of Carter G. Woodson, who, alongside Minister Jesse E. Moorland, created the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History, now known as the Association for the Study of African American Life and History (ASALH). According to the History Channel, ASALH is “an organization dedicated to researching and promoting achievements by Black Americans and other peoples of African descent.” After the formation of the group in 1915, a week in February was designated to highlight the accomplishments of Black Americans called National Negro History Week. The second week in February was chosen specifically because of Frederick Douglass’ birthday. Celebrations sprouted up across the nation, with various town mayors began celebrating Negro History Week. During the Civil Rights Movement, many historically Black colleges expanded the week-long celebrations to all month-long. In 1976, President Gerald Ford officially named February Black History Month.

48 years later, Black History Month has become woven into the fabric of American culture. It’s a month of reflection as well as a celebration of the past, present, and future. And, thanks to the versatility and variety of streaming services available, there are a ton of shows and movies that highlight the rich history and contributions of Black Americans. From docuseries to the classic reality show format, here are 21 shows to watch in honor of Black History Month.

1 Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates Jr.

Trace Your History With PBS

For the descendants of those who were enslaved during the Transatlantic Slave Trade, the understanding of their ancestral roots always hits a stopping point as research moves further back into the 1800s. There’s no way to track the tribes their ancestors were taken from, as they were treated like cattle rather than people, leaving an incomplete picture of who their ancestors are. Thanks to the advancement in technology and genealogy the picture is beginning to come together for many, and this is something Henry Louis Gates Jr. decided to explore in his PBS series, Finding Your Roots.

Each episode of the series focuses on a different public figure who has questions about their lineage. While this series does not strictly focus on Black Americans, it has had some illuminating episodes, like RuPaul Charles, who discovered that Senator Cory Booker is a distant cousin. According to PBS, the series is: “Today’s most compelling personalities discover the surprising stories in their own family trees. Mixing cutting-edge DNA research and old-school genealogical sleuthing, Finding Your Roots uncovers long-buried secrets, hidden identities, and lost ancestors.”

New Episodes of Finding Your Roots air weekly on PBS, and are available to stream on PBS.com

2 High On the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America

Taste Black Cultured Food Via Netlfix

High On the Hog focuses on how the food and culture of Black Americans have changed the country over the past 400 years. The series is hosted by Chef Stephen Satterfield, and follows his journey as he travels across the country to examine the roots of food and culture for Black people in America. The series debuted in 2021 and season 2 was released in the fall of 2023. Fans of the culinary arts and history would enjoy this series, and it’s family-friendly. A perfect, yet educational, watch for the whole family, regardless of generation.

3 The Black Church: This Is Our Story, This Is Our Song

PBS Explores the Black Church as the Culture's Center

Another offering from Henry Louis Gates Jr., The Black Church: This Is Our Story, This Is Our Song, dives into the deep and complex relationship between Black Americans and the church. The two-part four-hour long miniseries goes from the early years in which Christianity was used as a means to make the enslaved Africans follow the commands of their captors, to the Civil Rights Movement, when the church became a place for Black Americans to regain their power. Both educational and illuminating, The Black Church offers a unique look into an aspect of Black American culture.

4 Chasing Flavor

Discover How Food Connects People of Different Backgrounds

Chef Carla Hall has a new series coming out that looks at the roots of some of the most popular foods in America. Unlike High On the Hog, Chasing Flavor covers a variety of worldwide cuisines, all to learn about how food connects people and cultures. Max describes the series as: “Chef and author Carla Hall travels around the world to track down the unexpected lineage of dishes we think are quintessentially American. Along the way, she learns how their international origins and buried truths paved the way for today's cuisine.” This is another great option for foodie and history buffs.

5 Extraordinary Birder with Christian Cooper

Learn About When Happens When Bird-Watching Goes Wrong on Hulu and Disney Plus

Christian Cooper rose to fame in an unfortunate way. An avid bird watcher, Christian ran into an issue while bird watching in Central Park that made national news. The incident was a classic case of racial discrimination, and luckily, Christian was rewarded by the universe for his decorum and patience. Extraordinary Birder with Christian Cooper focuses on his love of all things avian. This series is a great option for nature lovers and families.

6 Searching For Soul Food

Hulu Chronicles the Importance of Soul Food

In another food-focused series, Chef Alisa Reynolds travels the world looking for the “Soul food” of various countries and cultures. It’s another fun travel series that also focuses on how food brings people together, and it's a solid option for the whole family and a great opportunity to explore national cultures. Searching For Soul Food is both fun and enlightening for the whole family.

7 The 1619 Project

Hulu Examines Race In America

The 1619 Project has made waves in society since Nikole Hannah-Jones founded it. A miniseries was developed by Hulu to expand further upon the work Nikole has been doing across the nation to raise more awareness about the history of racism in America. While it provides an excellent look into the flaws of this system, it also follows Nikole’s family history as well. The 1619 Project is a great, albeit difficult, series to watch if viewers are interested in digging to the roots of issues that still plague the country today.

8 The Black Beauty Effect

Netflix Explores the Complexities of Black Beauty in America

Growing up Black in America and being bombarded by Eurocentric beauty standards is a very difficult way to live. Thankfully, society has become more aware than ever, and now many want to take a closer look at how the idea of beauty affects black women. The Black Beauty Effect is a docuseries that is described as follows: “This docuseries explores how influential Black professionals in the beauty industry challenged and redefined standards around their representation.” The series addresses yet another symptom leftover from America’s not-so-bright and shiny past.

9 SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B

Watch Two R&B Supergroups Battle It Out on Peacock

Moving away from the purely educational, Peacock recently premiered a new series focused on 90s R&B girl groups SWV and Xscape. SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B is a limited series that is described as: “In this six-part limited series, the fans get a VIP front-row seat and backstage access to ’90s nostalgia as SWV and XSCAPE pull back the curtain on their personal and professional lives and prepare to hit the stage together.” The series is as equally stacked with drama as it is with nostalgia. This series makes an excellent watch for music lovers who also happen to be fans of Married to Medicine or The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

10 Bet On Black

Realize the Need For Black Business Ownership

Black entrepreneurship is a big deal within the community. Owning a business is a form of freedom, and Bet On Black is all about people seeking that freedom. The series is described as: “Black entrepreneurs from different industries are selected to compete against one another for a chance to win $200,000, with businesses ranging from sneaker cleaning, to a music data app, to a wig subscription service.” The series is streaming exclusively on Peacock, and is a great watch for anyone interested in competition series.

11 Never Say Never With Jeff Jenkins

Journalism Through a New Lens on Disney Plus & Hulu

Never Say Never With Jeff Jenkins follows the traveler as he seeks out new experiences in this big wide world. The series is described as, “Travel journalist Jeff Jenkins travels the world testing the limits of his physical abilities; throughout his global odyssey, Jeff makes deep connections with locals and learns not just about the world, but also about himself.” Jeff Jenkins is the definition of Black Boy Joy, and this is another inspiring watch that’s great for the whole family.

Black Love

Non-problematic Love Does Exist (MAX)

February is the month of Valentine’s, so OWN’s series Black Love makes for a perfect watch. The series is described as: “Black Love from filmmakers Codie Elaine Oliver and Tommy Oliver and Confluential Films, seeks to answer the burning question, “What does it take to make a marriage work?” “Black Love" dives into how love begins while showing the reality of what life-long love looks like and offers proof that while it can happen for everyone, it isn’t a cakewalk. The docu-series shares honest, emotional and sometimes cringe-worthy always-true love stories. The couples talk about how their relationships began, the road to the altar, life after children and all of the other obstacles they may have faced to make their marriages stronger than ever.” It’s a beautiful and heartwarming series to watch and get in the mood for Cupid’s Arrow.

12 Founding In Color

It's Not Easy Being a Black Business Owner (Peacock)

Founding In Color takes another look at entrepreneurship through the lens of BIPOC business owners. Each episode different business owners discuss the challenges and successes of being a business owner of color. Peacock describes the series as, “Eleven founders discuss their startup journeys and what it takes to succeed as a Black and Latinx founder in America today. Personal interviews reveal the impact of race, family, identity, mental health and more.” This is an inspiring and educational watch for anyone looking to be their own boss.

13 Voices Of Fire

How Gospel Music Keeps the Culture Hopeful (Netflix)

Gospel music runs deeply inside the fabric of Black culture, and Netlfix’s competition Voices of Fire hones in on that, in competition form. The series is described as, “In this faith-based docuseries, Bishop Ezekiel Williams builds an inspiring, nontraditional gospel choir with the help of superstar nephew Pharrell.” This a great watch for anyone interested in the culture of Black churches and for Christian families in need of entertainment.

14 Brat Loves Judy

A Look Into Modern LGBGTQ+ Love (WeTV & Amazon Prime Rental)

LBGTQ+ stories are an equally important part of Black History Month, and Brat Loves Judy is a great series focused on the famous lesbian couple Da Brat and her wife, Jesseca "Judy" DuPart. The series is a classic reality show, and watching the highs and lows of their relationship fits well with the love theme that also falls in February. Fans of Married to Medicine have gotten a little taste of the series, as Dr. Jackie is her obstetrician.

15 My House

How the Ballroom Scene Is Still Thriving (Tubi and Vice)

Tubi has something for everyone, and thanks to comedian Katt Williams, it has gotten even more shine in recent months. Deep in the recesses of Tubi interesting content lies this gem. My House focuses on the ballroom culture in New York City. The documentary series description is, “Welcome to New York's queer vogue ballroom scene, where five voguers compete, tackle personal challenges, and level up their lives.” Ballroom culture was born in BIPOC LGBTQ+ communites in the city, something many forget these days thanks to the popularity RuPaul’s Drag Race.

16 Paris Is Burning

Learn About the Early Underground Ballroom Scene (Max)

If one wants to get a foundational understanding of NYC’s ballroom culture, Paris Is Burning is the doc to watch. It’s an in-depth look into drag culture, and defines many of the terms people use today, while also providing context. Mothers of major drag houses like the House of LaBeija speak their truths and tell their stories in this excellent documentary. It’s so important for Black LGBTQ+ culture that it is only one of two full-length documentaries on this list.

17 Kings From Queens: The Run DMC Story

Hip-Hop's First Crossover Group Gets Their Flowers (Peacock)

Run DMC is a legendary rap group that pioneered the art form and changed the way people listen to rap. The kings of rock are finally having their story told, and they are the ones telling it. It provides an incredible look into the history of hip-hop, rap, and Black culture through the lens of Run DMC’s story. It’s an educational watch, but perhaps not for the whole family due to the moments that address the murder of Jason “Jam Master Jay” Mizell, and some language. It’s a must-watch for music and hip-hop lovers.

18 Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop

Female Emcees Matter Too (Netflix)

There is no better time than now to watch this excellent docuseries about female rappers. Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop tells that exact story. Rappers like Queen Latifah, MC Lyte, and other stories are shared in the comprehensive look into the complicated relationship between the industry and women rap artists. Given the current events between two very popular female rappers right now, this series is a must-watch for any fan who needs a break from the bickering and fighting.

19 Rap Caviar Presents

A Showcase of Rap Music as More Than Lyrics (Hulu)

Spotify listeners know exactly what Rap Caviar is. The playlists shift regularly, and for one season, there was a series produced that dived deeper into the stories and artistic process of popular artists. Rap Caviar Presents is the perfect opportunity for fans to see the inner workings of their favorite rapper. Unfortunately, there’s only one season, but the series is gold, and there’s always hope that it will return.

20 Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé

The Queen Bey Stings Again (Netflix)

Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé follows the creation and performance of her legendary Coachella performance. Deeply rooted in Black American culture, Beyoncé pulled inspiration from the HBCU and Divine 9 history by including stepping and a full band complete with dancers just as would be seen at any major HBCU football game. It's an incredible watch, and the fact that Beyoncé had creative control is proof of her deep artistry and love for her community.

Watch Homecoming and others on Netflix.

