It's crazy to think that Kenya Barris' sitcom Black-ish has been on screens, now, for over seven years: it's recieved critical acclaim throughout its run, with innumerous Emmy and Golden Globe nominations, a TCA Award for Outstanding Achievement in Comedy, and a Golden Globe for star Tracee Ellis Ross.

And it's not just critics - the success the show has boasted with audiences has been wild, too: it has consistently ranked highly among shows broadcast by ABC in terms of seasonal ratings, and ranks in the top ten across the entire country for estimated audience size. But all good things must come to an end, and in May, the network announced this would be the upcoming eighth season would be its last.

Now, in a cute, clever, and vibrant callback to the show's first season, ABC has revealed a colorful new poster, depicting the Johnson family dressed together in kaleidoscopic neons.

The new art shows just how much the family has grown up in front of their fans for over eight years of beloved television. As the network said:

"For over eight years Black-ish has taken a fun yet bold look at one man's determination to establish a sense of cultural identity for his family. The series has told stories that shine a light on current events through the lens of the Johnson family and, during the seventh season, they addressed the global pandemic, voting, systemic racism, and the movement for social justice and equality."

Image via ABC

RELATED: Richard Pryor Biopic to Be Written and Directed by 'Black-ish' Creator Kenya Barris

Indeed, the show has always had its thumb firmly pressed on the nation's cultural pulse. One episode, "Please, Baby Please," was infamously shelved by the network for critical comments about then-President Trump made by Dre, the character played to individual acclaim by Anthony Anderson. In the episode, he makes up a bedtime story for his infant son to try to calm him amid a frightening thunderstorm; it becomes an outlet for all of the malaise and qualms he perceives of the nation, including the Charlottesville white supremacist rally and NFL players taking the knee. (The episode has since been made available.)

Series creator Barris left ABC in 2018. He has since signed on to write, direct and produce a Richard Pryor biopic for MGM, which he will produce alongside the comedian's widow, Jennifer Lee Pryor. “The way Pryor did what he did — with truth and specificity that was somehow self-aware and self-deprecating, and said with an unmatched level of vulnerability – that was the power and impact of his work,” Barris said in a statement. One thing's for sure: we can't wait.

Check out the new poster below. Black-ish also stars Yara Shahidi, Marcus Scribner, Miles Brown, Marsai Martin, Laurence Fishburne, Jenifer Lewis, Peter Mackenzie, Deon Cole, Jeff Meacham and Katlyn Nichol. The series is executive produced by Barris, Courtney Lilly, Laura Gutin Peterson, Anderson, Fishburne, Helen Sugland, E. Brian Dobbins and Michael Petok. The final season of the show premieres January 4 on ABC.

