‘Black-ish’ Spinoff ‘Old-ish’ Starring Laurence Fishburne in Development at ABC

ABC is currently developing a spinoff of the popular sitcom Black-ish. Titled Old-ish, the series would focus on Earl “Pops” Johnson and Ruby Johnson, the parents of lead character Dre Johnson (Anthony Anderson) portrayed by Laurence Fishburne and Jenifer Lewis.

As reported by Variety, the spinoff series would follow Earl and Ruby as they attempt to rekindle their romance and move into a gentrified neighborhood in Los Angeles. If it goes to series, Old-ish will be the third spinoff of Black-ish, following Grown-ish and Mixed-ish. Fishburne will executive produce with Helen Sugland via Cinema Gypsy, along with Anderson and E. Brian Dobbins.

The biggest surprise here is that Black-ish creator Kenya Barris is set to write and executive produce the show. Barris famously left ABC after creative disagreements over the show for a lucrative deal with Netflix, where he developed the comedy series #BlackAF starring Barris as a fictional version of himself. However, Barris recently seemed to reach a reconciliation of sorts with ABC’s parent company Disney, revealing via an Instagram post that the Season 4 episode “Please, Baby, Please” would finally be available to stream on Hulu. ABC infamously pulled the episode before it aired over concerns that it was too controversial (the episode is highly critical of President Trump). It’s possible that agreement led to renewed talks about creative projects at ABC, but it’s equally possible the reverse is true. Either way, a spinoff starring Fishburne and Lewis is a welcome idea, as I would watch a show about those two actors doing literally anything. For more TV news, check out Collider’s review of Season 2 of the Hulu comedy PEN15.