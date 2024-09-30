For more than 30 years, Genndy Tartakovsky has been busy designing storyboards, creating, animating, and directing some of the most beloved and vibrant productions out there. From Dexter’s Laboratory to Samurai Jack, so many shows and films have his stamp on them, always delighting audiences and keeping them wanting more. Most recently on the small screen, the creative dropped the adult-animated series, Unicorn: Warriors Eternal, on Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim, while his latest dip into features came as the scribe for the fourth installment of the Hotel Transylvania franchise, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania. Now that some time has passed, fans are wondering what Tartakovsky’s next project will be. While we know that his movie Fixed, was recently dropped by Warner Bros., there’s another title on the way that we can’t wait to learn more about.

Titled Black Knight, the movie has been in the works for a number of years, but like Fixed, updates have been slow-moving. Collider’s Steve Weintraub recently had the opportunity to speak with Tartakovsky ahead of the animator’s honor at the SCAD AnimationFest, which saw him presented with the Award of Excellence. Arriving with a few questions about Black Knight, Weintraub dove in to get some answers. When it comes to where the team is at in the creative process, Tartakovsky said:

“So, Black Knight, we finished the script. It's really great. Same thing [as Fixed] — pushing the envelope — and now we're just starting to take it out to see who wants to make it with Sony.”

Although Tartakovsky and the rest of the group working on Black Knight are doing so alongside Sony Animation, he explains that they may not be the studio who will eventually put the money down to finance its creation and release it in cinemas. He told Collider:

“If they don't, maybe there's somebody else. It's a brand new world out there. Everybody makes stuff for everybody else. That's what is interesting because before, if Sony didn't want to make it, that's it. Then you're dead. Then maybe you get a turnaround and you start shopping to other studios, but now we could take it to whoever.”

What Can Audiences Expect from ‘Black Knight’

As far as the plot is concerned, Tartakovsky is still playing his cards close to his chest, commenting, “I don’t think I’m ready to reveal that yet.” Having been known for leaning more into adult-targeted material, he said that Black Knight will follow suit with the projects that came before it. Still, he’s unsure whether he’ll fully commit to making it an R-rated movie, or open it up to a wider audience through the PG-13 route. He explained:

“I don't think it would be rated R. Maybe a PG-13 or something like that. Or maybe R. I don't know. It's right on the cusp. I could push it one way or another. But it's adult, for sure.”

Stay tuned to Collider for more information about Black Knight and to read the full interview with Tartakovsky in the approaching days. You can rent or buy Tartakovsky's Hotel Transylvania on Prime Video.

