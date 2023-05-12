While it isn’t always as gripping as it tries to reach for, there is a delightfully cartoonish nature to the world of Black Knight that is juxtaposed against the darkness of its dystopian premise. Some of this makes sense — considering it is actually based on a webtoon — but it also becomes far more expansive than that. There may be some who attempt to superficially compare it to another South Korean series like Squid Game because of the way it introduces a dangerous competition, but a more apt point of reference would be the masterpiece that is Mad Max: Fury Road. Though none of the six episodes of Black Knight are as ambitious and assured as that film, with some of its special effects often glaringly hollow, there is still an enduring charm to the experience that breaks free in some of the more chaotic sequences. When the action begins to pick up and the series starts to focus on a brewing uprising that will change the world as the characters know it, this is where Black Knight really finds its footing. It takes a bit to get there, but the journey still pays off in the end.

Set in 2071 in the aftermath of an asteroid crash, killing most of the population and rendering the majority of the Korean peninsula a place where the air is toxic to all survivors, life is defined by near-constant danger. Whether it is from the air itself or a malevolent force vying for power, the foundations of this rebuilt society are fragile. The only thing holding things together are the famed Knights who serve as delivery drivers bringing essential resources to survivors. One of them is the legendary 5-8, who is played with an appropriately cool and collected edge by Kim Woo-bin of the recent film Alienoid. All you need to know about him comes in one scene where he is driving his enormous vehicle through the desolate landscape while smoking. It is a visual that is silly, considering the whole state of the air quality thing, but one that he still manages to make work. When he forms a connection with the scrappy Sa-wol, played with a youthful sincerity by Kang You-seok, he begins to see how this already harrowing world may be falling even further into darkness. 5-8 then begins training the young kid to become a delivery driver himself, one who has the potential to become integral in the fight against the increasingly corrupt forces overseeing all facets of their lives.

Image via Netflix

The other recent work that feels particularly similar to much of Black Knight is the currently airing series Silo. Both are adaptations of prior works, with characters trying to survive what is essentially the end of the world while getting to the truth about a potential conspiracy. Though Silo is far more contained and more impactful as a result, they are each interested in how society itself has become stratified. Unsurprisingly, the wealthy have managed to carve out a far better existence for themselves while repressing those below them in order to maintain this lifestyle. Black Knight is not always the most tactful in how it teases this out, but that is all in keeping with its more cartoonish sensibility. In many ways, the spectacle is part of the point it is trying to make. When Sa-wol takes part in a tournament to become a delivery driver, the action in one car chase sequence is the best of any that comes before or after. That this is part of a clearly stated ploy to distract the people of this world from the danger which is fast approaching makes it into something a bit more biting. Even when Sa-wol thinks he is fighting the good fight and finally getting to a place where he can change things, he initially is being used as a pawn in a game that is bigger than he realizes.

When 6-5 and the rest of his delivery drivers turned freedom fighters begin to level the playing field is where the series is at its best. Sure, the scene of him training Sa-wol by punching baseballs is fun, but that is less genuinely engaging than the later episodes that we don’t get as much time with. One plan involving a convincing bait and switch is executed with a proper command of cheekiness to land perfectly. There are plenty of more grim moments, including one where 6-5 is unaware of a planned attack until it is too late, but there is also a scattering of goofier ones as well. Some of this comes down to music, but it also has to do with the comic relief characters. While they risk becoming rather annoying at first, they end up being an integral part of the show and bring plenty of heart alongside the silly humor. Just as the sinister forces gather who want to decimate the already tenuous existence people have carved out, we get necessary glimpses of the joy in the community that has endured.

Image via Netflix

There is some degree of disconnection that the series has from its premise and the world is not quite as visually engaging as one might hope. The technical shortcomings end up holding back its thematic elements, undercutting the immersive potential of its worldbuilding. When characters are outside, there are some moments where you can see the cracks in the effects beginning to show. There are also so many scenes where characters will just be inside that it reaches a point where even the show seems like it has forgotten its central premise. This ends up getting fixed just as the rest of the story picks up, with many more dynamic sequences outside — like when 6-5 must battle enemies in and around a convoy of cars — though it still holds the narrative back at key points. However, considering that the series is a short one, the less well-rounded episodes are soon forgotten when the plot kicks into a higher gear. When Black Knight manages to speed ahead from its occasionally belabored setups and gives its best elements room to breathe, it works as a more propulsive action thriller.

Rating: B

Black Knight is now streaming on Netflix.