Netflix has officially delivered a release date for their webtoon adaptation Black Knight. Based on the critically-acclaimed series Delivery Knight by Lee YunGyun, the Korean drama will tell the story of delivery men, known as the titular black knights, in a dystopian, polluted world who are tasked with getting essential supplies to people in need. With a new poster that sets up the drab and suffocating landscape, the streamer revealed that the series will reach viewers on May 12.

Black Knight specifically follows a legendary delivery man and knight 5-8 whose exploits are known around the land and who inspires young survivors to grow up and become knights themselves. The world they live in, however, is far from uplifting. Not only is the world a polluted mess, but those living in it are subject to a strict social hierarchy keeping them in check. Kim Woo-bin leads the starry Korean cast as 5-8 and, from the sound of it, he had a blast on board the set of the buzzy new series for Netflix. "I felt immense happiness while filming this series, and I sincerely hope that our collective efforts resonate with the viewers, and they too relish every moment of it, just as I did," he said of the project.

The poster shows Woo-bin's legendary 5-8 arriving to deliver a critical package amidst a storm of dust and other pollutants. With the crumbled city behind him, he stands out as a beacon of hope to all those still living in the ruined world with his number emblazoned prominently on both his hat and his delivery truck. He has a particularly important package for all those eager to see the adaptation as it has the release date written on the box. As for what's inside, the tagline "Oxygen has been delivered" teases that even the things we take for granted in our lives are left in the hands of the delivery men.

Starring alongside Woo-bin is Song Seung-heon, who plays the sole heir to the Chunmyung Group, Kang You-seok, who portrays one of the boys who idolize 5-8, and Esom, who plays a major with the Defense Intelligence Command. Cho Ui-seok, who previously directed other hit Korean films like Master, Cold Eyes, and The World of Silence, is at the helm of the series

Netflix Has Been Killing It With K-Dramas

Black Knight looks to be Netflix's next big Korean hit following a string of prominent successes for the streamer. Everyone knows the global hit that was Squid Game, but another series recently managed to fly up the charts itself - The Glory. On Netflix's most viewed list, the second part of the revenge drama managed to hold onto the top spot with a staggering 123.59 hours viewed in its second week. Between its cast and exciting adapted premise, Black Knight is one that fans are looking forward to seeing on the streamer in the near future.

Black Knight arrives on Netflix on May 12. See the new poster below.