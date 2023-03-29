It looks like we're getting closer to the Black Knight, as Netflix has just released new key artwork for the upcoming series Black Knight, which is expected to premiere on May 12, 2023. This news comes shortly after the release date for the series was announced.

The series is yet another Korean drama endeavor for Netflix, which previously saw high-profile success in the series Squid Game. Netflix has an expansive collection of Korean series, and it looks like their library will continue to expand with the addition of Black Knight. The series follows a refugee named Sa-wol and the widely renowned deliveryman 5-8 as they take on the all-powerful Cheonmyeong Group. The series gazes into a future where Korea is devastated by air pollution. In this future-Korea, it is now impossible to live without an oxygen mask. This is one of a growing number of projects that use the environment as a point of tension within narratives, no doubt highlighting our many current, and ongoing, environmental challenges.

And the pollution aspect of the series is front and center in the new poster. The new poster shows 5-8 in an oxygen mask wearing a 5-8 hat. He walks ahead of a military-style vehicle holding a box with the show's release date fixed to the front. In the background are crumbling buildings. The ground that 5-8 walks is covered in debris, and a thick, hazy smog colors the whole poster, washing the whole image in a putrid yellow. The new poster more than teases the dystopian aspect of the series, it encompasses it, obscuring everything: the background with smog, the vehicle with armor, and 5-8's face with an oxygen mask, which leaves only his eyes exposed. This is our first look at him and the world that he occupies.

The series is adapted from the acclaimed webtoon of the same name. The webtoon tells the story of the black knights, delivery men who risk their lives every day to deliver essentials to a population forced to live in a polluted world ruled by a strict hierarchy. The new series stars Kim Woo-bin as the knight 5-8. Of his role in the upcoming series, Kim Woo-bin said, “I felt immense happiness while filming this series, and I sincerely hope that our collective efforts resonate with the viewers, and they too relish every moment of it, just as I did.” Kim Woo-bin has starred in several Korean dramas, but Black Knight is one of his first roles after a hiatus due to cancer.

The series also stars Song Seung-heon, Kang You-seok, and Esom among others. the series is directed and written by Cho Ui-seok. The series will be released to Netflix worldwide on May 12, 2023. In the meantime, check out a behind-the-scenes look at another Netflix K-drama Kill Boksoon: