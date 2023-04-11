We are preparing for the arrival of the Black Knight this spring, with Netflix ramping up preparations for the release of its latest Korean drama offering with the release of an official teaser. Black Knight is set to premiere this spring on the streamer come May 12, 2023. The webtoon adaptation joins an ever-growing catalog of impressive Korean dramas anchored at Netflix. The series would hope to emulate the successes of other K-drama pieces like Squid Game when it finally becomes available to audiences.

The trailer begins with a glimpse into a dystopian future ravaged by air pollution. The Black Knight series becomes yet another series that uses the environment as an anchor to its storyline. The pollution to the air has restructured the living classes of humanity as we know it, now to fill the void and make the delivery of life preserving necessities of which most important is oxygen, are the Black Knights. A group of deliverymen equipped with gas masks, brave the severe conditions to bring hope to those who are in need. Traveling through smog filled air with dusty windy conditions, these deliverymen must bring their cargo and prevent anyone who might seek to prevent the delivery in this Korean drama.

The pollution of the planet is paramount in the trailer, with these deliverymen having to be disinfected upon returning from trips. The skin engraved QR codes that grant access point to a bleak, drab landscape of the apocalypse. In this world without order, these Black Knights need to remain "tough" for in this new Korea, strength is essential for survival. However, where there is no law, chaos reigns and from the ashes rises a knight without law.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: New 'Black Knight' Poster Shows a Smog Filled Dystopian Future

What Is the Plot for Black Knight?

The series is set in 2071 and follows a refugee named Sa-wol and the widely revered deliveryman 5-8, who has decided to take on the all-powerful Cheonmyeong Group. The restructured social class, the QR codes that enforce these strict societal divides and the inevitable insufficiency of supply in such a future is sure to drive a wedge between the top brass and those further down the ladder.

Black Knight stars Kim Woo-bin, who has a plethora of work under his belt as the knight 5-8, with Kang Yoo-seok portraying the role of Sa-wol. Song Seung-heon will star as Ryu Seok, the sole heir to the powerful Cheonmyeong Group and the villain of the piece. Other cast members include Esom, Song Seung-heon, Kim Eui-sung, Jin Kyung, Lee Hak-joo, Lee Sang-hee, and Yu Seong-ju. The series is based on the critically-acclaimed series Delivery Knight by Lee YunGyun, and directed by Cho Ui-seok who has spoken about taking on the project saying, “First time reading the webtoon, I found the setup to be extremely innovative. It’s not the delivery men that we know of – they fight off the hunters to deliver oxygen and daily necessities, meaning that they play the most crucial role in the survival of the remaining mankind. That really appealed to me.”

Black Knight dystopian universe will premiere worldwide on May 12 - only on Netflix. Watch the teaser below: