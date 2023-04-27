Netflix has been at the forefront of bringing quality Korean dramas to a global audience in recent times. K-drama pieces like Squid Game and All Of Us Are Dead enthralled viewers when they became available on the streamer helping to bring to light the quality and talent in the Korean movie industry. While a number of K-dramas available on Netflix showcase the beauty of the country, the streamer's upcoming series is set in a dystopian future where Seoul no longer looks dazzling. Ahead of the premiere of the series Black Knight on May 12, Netflix has released the series' official trailer which teases a fight for hope.

The setting for Black Knight is not a pleasant one. The Korean peninsula has been ravaged by extreme air pollution delivering a smog filled dystopian future where only one percent of the pollution survived, clinging to life with the aid of ventilators. What is left of the people is soon structured into a draconian dictatorship by the Cheonmyeong Group. In this new world, it is the job of deliverymen to transport oxygen and other necessities to people who are in need. But as seen in the first clips of the trailer, these deliveries are constantly being attacked by hunters. The widely revered deliveryman 5-8 is not pleased with the life available to the people in this Korean drama, and he seeks to change it by upsetting the status quo.

Deliveryman 5-8 soon crosses paths with a refugee named Sa-wol who is desirous of becoming a Black Knight; the term for deliverymen. Together, the pair set out to confront the Cheonmyeong Group in what promises to be a series of pulsating combat and action scenes. Seoul is now a city without air which has birthed a world without order. The Cheonmyeong Group seeks to build a world where the refugees will have no say, so a knight without law is needed to halt those plans.

The Team Behind Black Knight

Black Knight stars Kim Woo-bin, who has a plethora of work under his belt as the knight 5-8, with Kang Yoo-seok portraying the role of Sa-wol. Song Seung-heon will star as Ryu Seok, the sole heir to the powerful Cheonmyeong Group and the villain of the piece. Other cast members include Esom, Song Seung-heon, Kim Eui-sung, Jin Kyung, Lee Hak-joo, Lee Sang-hee, and Yu Seong-ju. The series is based on the critically-acclaimed series Delivery Knight by Lee YunGyun, and directed by Cho Ui-seok.

Black Knight will premiere worldwide on May 12 on Netflix. Watch the official trailer below: