Throughout the years, cinema has become a powerful tool to tell stories. As we continue to push for broader representation and genuine portrayals of people of all backgrounds, Black-led films have risen to the forefront, providing audiences with not only entertainment but insight and food for profound reflection. This is a testament to the complexity of these narratives and how they give voice to otherwise often overlooked experiences.

Given that many powerful films have given voice to underrepresented perspectives, capturing systemic struggles against oppression and shedding light on the beauty of Black culture, we celebrate some films that have helped reshape the cultural landscape. From superhero movies like the groundbreaking Black Panther to genre-bending horror films such as Get Out, these are some of the best Black-led movies of the 21st century that pushed boundaries in a way that resonates with audiences across the world.

10 'Black Panther' (2018)

Director: Ryan Coogler

One of Marvel's strongest entries is Ryan Coogler's Black Panther, the first film in the famous franchise to focus on a black central character. The late talented Chadwick Boseman steps into the shoes of T'Challa, heir to the highly advanced kingdom of Wakanda. In the movie, he must step forward to lead his people to a new future while also confronting a challenger from his country's past.

Not only did Ryan Coogler's movie provide audiences with a nice narrative shift and a different cultural background from all other Marvel films, but it also influenced pop culture in a big way: Black Panther thrived in how it offered audiences empowering Black central characters — both men and women — that broke away from stereotypes often seen in Hollywood. It was also a huge commercial success worldwide, which rightfully proved that culturally diverse stories that don't shy away from celebrating different traditions (particularly in superhero films) are just as fascinating and entertaining.

9 'Sorry to Bother You' (2018)

Director: Boots Riley

Directed by Boots Riley and starring Lakeith Stanfield and Tessa Thompson in the lead roles, Sorry to Bother You is a workplace satire and bold social commentary dealing with themes of capitalism, class struggle, and race. Set in an alternate present-day version of Oakland, it sees a telemarketer discovering the magical key to professional success and the universe of greed: resorting to his "white" voice.

The undeniably bold Sorry to Bother You is not fit for everyone's taste given its creative execution and its absurdist elements. However, Riley's film is memorable, funny, and remarkably bizarre; it often feels like a breath of fresh air compared to traditional cinema, especially those dealing with such thought-provoking themes. Not only does this noteworthy Black-led picture subvert expectations, but it also criticizes the exploitation of workers, including how ridiculously far big companies are willing to go for profit.

8 'Fruitvale Station' (2013)

Director: Ryan Coogler

Michael B. Jordan delivers a powerful lead performance in Coogler's Fruitvale Station, an emotional biography based on a heartbreaking true-crime story. Oscar Grant III is a 22-year-old Bay Area everyman who crosses paths with friends, family, and strangers on the last day of 2008, before his efforts to turn his life around are cut short.

Part of what makes Fruitvale Station notable is its unforgettable core message, with B. Jordan's authentic performance adding to its complex narrative and humanizing its central character: Oscar is a flawed person like anyone else, but he's actively trying to be better. Coogler's movie is an important watch because it highlights police brutality, even before the Black Lives Matter movement rose into mainstream popularity, following devastating deaths. Not only does Fruitvale Station spark important conversation, but it makes for a genuinely moving drama.

7 'BlacKkKlansman' (2018)

Director: Spike Lee

Spike Lee does a fantastic job in this stylish 2018 joint. Set in the early 1970s, the unapologetically bold BlacKkKlansman stars John David Washington as an African American police officer who successfully infiltrates the local Ku Klux Klan branch with the help of colleague Flip Zimmerman (Adam Driver).

Loosely based on the memoir Black Klansman by Ron Stallworth, Lee's critique of systemic racism and white supremacy is an intriguing mix of dark comedy and drama. What's more? It features a wild, almost unbelievably true story at its center. BlacKkKlansman is yet another showcase of Lee's bold artistry, anchored by strong and memorable central characters. It seamlessly blends humor with political commentary, managing to be funny without downplaying the subject matter and its importance.

6 'The Last Black Man in San Francisco' (2019)

Director: Joe Talbot

In this often overlooked Joe Talbot picture, Jimmie Fails plays himself searching for meaning and home in a changing city that seems to have left him behind. In The Last Black Man in San Francisco, the titular city has seemingly lost its essence and is increasingly becoming foreign, leaving its lead to deal with feelings of alienation and belonging, particularly as he fights to reclaim a house built by his grandfather.

Identity and friendship are huge themes in this fascinating drama, whose heartfelt story resonates with many audience members no matter the cultural background. The Last Black Man in San Francisco invites compassion, empathy, and understanding across boundaries of race. It is heightened by its beautiful San Franciscan landscapes — including beautiful architecture and steep hills — and visually alluring cinematography. Audiences who enjoy slow-burn but moving storylines will most likely not regret giving Talbot's movie a watch.

5 'Get Out' (2017)

Director: Jordan Peele

For horror fans, Get Out may be the best pick when it comes to the best Black-led films of the 21st century. Starring Academy Award winner Daniel Kaluuya, this trippy Jordan Peele essential invites audiences on a nightmarish descent into madness. It follows a young African-American boy on a weekend visit to his white girlfriend's (Allison Williams) parents (Bradley Whitford and Catherine Keener).

Get Out is absolutely terrifying, featuring a thrilling premise that will catch audiences by surprise; its social commentary on racism beneath a polished surface will keep viewers on edge, with its dark humor ultimately making the critique even sharper. Not only does Get Out confront uncomfortable truths about liberalism, but it also sheds light on the microaggressions and disturbing fetishization that Black people often are subjected to. Kaluuya is excellent in the lead role, with his three-dimensional approach to the character making the story all the more believable.

4 'If Beale Street Could Talk' (2018)

Director: Barry Jenkins

In Barry Jenkins' Academy Award-winning, heart-wrenching romantic drama, a young woman (KiKi Layne) embraces her unexpected pregnancy while also determined to prove, alongside her family, that her childhood lover (Stephan James) is innocent of a crime he did not commit.

Based on James Baldwin's masterful novel, If Beale Street Could Talk is an incredibly well-acted and visually absorbing epic love story. Set in 1970s Harlem, Jenkins' thought-provoking film highlights the power of love in a world determined to tear its lead couple apart. It also addresses important issues such as systemic racism and the corrupted criminal justice system in a society that fails to protect the innocent, which consequently sparks conversations about the ongoing struggles Black communities face.