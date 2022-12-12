Well, it’s that time of the year again. We’re not talking about the Christmas attack zone that every household becomes during the holidays, but rather that period that talented screenwriters get to end the year with mixed feelings. We’re talking about this year's edition of The Black List, a movie-industry organization that celebrates the most liked screenplays read by film executives – but that, until the end of the year have not been picked up by a producer, or a studio, or just won’t begin principal photography for the foreseeable future.

As you would expect, the list features a diverse group of ideas that range from real-life inspirations to the completely mythical. You can find a story about Dolly Parton (Dumb Blonde by Todd Bartels and Lou Howe), a subversion of the superhero blockbuster genre about a Hollywood star who thinks he’s a real superhero (Mega Action Hit by Sean Tidwell), and even a Persian adventure set on Silk Road (Caravan by Lindsay Michel).

This year’s list also features some familiar names: Former Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers star Amy Jo Johnson wrote What We Become, about a female author who isolates herself to write her next book; Robert Machoian (The Killing of Two Lovers) wrote I Love You Now And Forever, about a couple who decides to rob a bank to pay for the treatment of their dying daughter; Travis Braun (Monsters at Work) wrote Dying For You, about a spaceship crew uniting against a commander who is also a dark god.

How Is The Black List Put Together?

The scripts are read by over 300 film executives, and each of them compiles a list of up to ten screenplays that they were most excited about, fell in love with, or just plain liked it. Each year, the rules for the final list change a bit, but this year each screenplay that made the final 2022 Black List had to be picked by at least six executives to be considered a favorite.

Even though the name suggests something secret, The Black List is very popular throughout Hollywood and several high-profile stars have mentioned it, since it’s not uncommon for scripts from established screenwriters to go unproduced as well. In past years, some award-winning and critically acclaimed stories hailed from The Black List, like Denis Villeneuve’s Arrival, cult comedy Juno, modern masterpieces like Inglorious Basterds and There Will Be Blood, and, ironically, Trumbo – a movie about a screenwriter who gets blacklisted.

Every year, the list underscores that even industry veterans sometimes see their work sit on a desk for quite some time. Even though the selection suggests that there is quality material waiting to make their way to the screens, it's not uncommon for Black List scripts to remain unproduced for years due to several reasons.

