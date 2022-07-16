Deadline recently broke the news that Frank Grillo is going to be knocking some skulls together as he’s been tapped to join the cast of the explosively high-octane film, Black Lotus. Helmed by Todor Chapkanov (Viking Quest), the feature will star eleven-time world kickboxing champion, Rico Verhoeven, in a movie that’s sure to be packed with one-liners and massive explosions fit for the big screen.

Along with Grillo and Verhoeven, the film’s call sheet also consists of Marie Dompnier (Black Box), Peter Franzén (Vikings), Rona-Lee Shim’on (Fauda), Magnus Samuelsson (The Last Kingdom), Simon Wan (Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald), Kevin Janssens (Revenge), and Roland Møller (Atomic Blonde).

In Black Lotus, Verhoeven stars as special forces officer Matteo Donner, a man struggling to deal with the death of his best friend and closest confidant. Riddled with guilt, Donner blames himself for his friend’s passing as the soldier died on a mission the duo were sent on. Things go from bad to worse when Donner discovers that his friend’s daughter has been kidnapped, sending the highly trained military man on what many would consider to be a suicide mission. Regardless of his odds, Donner rushes back to Amsterdam in hopes of saving the girl. It’s there that he’ll face off against a never-ending barrage of opponents, hoping to destroy him. The Tad Daggerhart penned feature is currently filming in the Netherlands.

Image via Hulu

Grillo will find himself right at home in the non-stop thrill ride as he’s well known for his butt-kicking roles in similar titles including both the Captain America and Purge franchises. Grillo has proved that he has what it takes to step into the ring and take on challengers via the DirecTV MMA based drama, Kingdom.

The actor also holds a laundry list of credits in films including Joe Carnahan’s Boss Level and Copshop, Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, Zero Dark Thirty, Gangster Squad, My Soul to Take, and Minority Report. Along with his time on Kingdom, television fans will recognize him from his appearances on Billions and The Shield. If you need some Grillo in your life and can’t wait for Black Lotus to drop, the actor will soon be seen in the thriller Paradise Highway where he’ll star opposite Morgan Freeman and Juliette Binoche as well as in the biopic Lamborghini, in which he’ll star as the man who started it all, Ferruccio Lamborghini. He also has a slew of projects in the works including the crime drama One Day as a Lion, Asif Akbar helmed thriller MR-9, and the action feature Hounds of War.

As of right now, no release date has been set for Black Lotus, but as always, stay tuned to Collider for more information.