VICE TV has released a new trailer for season two of its documentary series Black Market today, giving us a glimpse into the final documentary project of revered actor Michael K. Williams, who passed away last year. As part of the trailer's releases, the network has also announced the inclusion of The Wire's Felicia 'Snoop' Pearson, Tracy Morgan, and Rosie Perez as part of the project, to complete the voiceovers left unfinished after Williams' passing.

Williams passed away during the production of the series' second season, leaving the series unfinished after his death. While Williams' work on the second season will still be featured and prove central to the series, Pearson, Morgan, and Perez provide additional necessary voiceover, and Pearson, who was a close friend and former costar with Williams on The Wire, will be featured in several interviews.

Black Market is a documentary series that explores the complicated underworld of scammers and illicit trades. During his work on the series, Williams helped to uncover the mechanics behind the underground economy and the ways in which its operations have impacted us all. The newest season, which is set to premiere next week, will explore a new era of credit card scamming, New York City's secret world of boosting and flipping, and the ways in which it has impacted the fashion industry, as well as black market body modifications and more. In his work, Williams seeks not just to expose his subjects, but to redeem them, offering a saw and sincere glimpse into a usually vilified world. In the contentious discussion, Williams' challenges his subjects and engages them on a personal level, giving us an up-close and personal glimpse into a normally opaque world.

The second season of Black Market is produced by Williams in his last credit, Ben Freedman, Dion Sapp, Matthew Horowitz, David Laven, and Matt Goldman for Freedome Productions and Picture Farm. Executive producers are Jesse Angelo, Kristen Burns, Subrata De, and Marsha Cooke for VICE World News.

The second season of Black Market with Michael K. Williams premieres on VICE TV on January 10 and 10 p.m. ET. Check out the all-new trailer below:

