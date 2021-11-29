VICE TV has released the trailer and premiere date for the second season of the docuseries Black Market. The series, which follows the late Michael K. Williams in his exploration of shadow economies and the cultural and societal conditions which foster them, is slated to premiere in January.

The trailer gives a more in-depth look at Williams' pursuit of truth as he interviews the people behind scams and illicit marketplaces. As Williams states in his own words, the series' goal is "just to simply show the world a window as to why people do the things they do. It's like they say, if the system fails you, you create your own system."

Ultimately, Williams and the series as a whole will seek to paint an intimate portrait of the real, human needs behind a world that is so often turned into a caricature of evils. Instead, the series will explore these black markets as a result of societal failure and one of the few escape routes available for those crushed by the weight of poverty.

This season comes several months after the tragic passing of Williams, whose involvement in the series was deeply personal. As Jesse Angelo, President, Global News and Entertainment, VICE Media Group said,

“Black Market is a testament to Michael K. Williams’ dedication to criminal justice reform and social justice. Michael was a longtime friend of our VICE family and shared our belief in having all voices be heard- especially those in marginalized communities. Michael’s mission was to lift those voices up and we are honored to share this collection of new episodes.”

The death of Williams prior to the release of the second season has made the completion of the project especially difficult. However, the second season will serve as a testament to his own dedication to a true and full vision of the project. Williams was best known for his work on series such as The Wire, Boardwalk Empire, and Lovecraft Country​.

Black Market Season 2 is produced by Freedome Productions & Picture Farm and co-produced by VICE World News. Williams serves as executive producer alongside Ben Freedman, Dion Sapp, Matthew Horowitz, David Laven, and Matt Goldman. Executive producers for Vice World News are Jesse Angelo, Kristen Burns, Subrata De, and Marsha Cooke. The executive producer for VICE TV is Falguni Lakhani Adams.

The second season of Black Market will premiere on January 10, 2022 at 10 PM ET/PT on VICE TV. Watch the trailer below:

