The Big Picture Black Mass tells the story of Whitey Bulger's brutal rise to power but leaves out some of the extreme brutality.

Despite the torture, murder, and arms trafficking Bulger committed, his connection with the FBI, including agent John Connolly, allowed him to evade prosecution for years.

Ultimately, Bulger's association with the FBI backfired, leading to his capture and brutal murder in prison, which did not make it into the film.

Johnny Depp's portrayal of Irish Mob boss and Winter Hill Gang leader Whitey Bulger terrorized audiences in the 2015 crime drama Black Mass, but the real story is more brutal than you think. Bulger ruled the streets of South Boston with an iron fist, resorting to torture and murder to consolidate his power and expand his economic interests along with co-conspirators Steve Flemmi, portrayed by Rory Cochrane, and Kevin Weeks, portrayed by Jesse Plemons. Throughout the 1980s, Bulger's gang operated with impunity in the areas of racketeering, extortion of both local businesses and drug dealers, and arms trafficking, among others. He was responsible for dozens of murders and was able to evade prosecution for years due to a shady connection with the FBI, specifically former and disgraced FBI agent John Connolly, played by Joel Edgerton.

Black Mass Black Mass is a crime drama biography based on the true story of one of the most notorious criminals in U.S. History, Whitey Bulger. When Bulger's turf is encroached on by a rival mafia family, the Angiulo brothers, the death of one of his own mafia family members leads him to join his long-time friend and become an informant for the FBI to exact his revenge - and push the Angiulo's out of his turf. Release Date September 4, 2015 Cast Johnny Depp , Joel Edgerton , Benedict Cumberbatch , Dakota Johnson , Kevin Bacon , Peter Sarsgaard Runtime 122 minutes Main Genre Drama Writers Mark Mallouk , Jez Butterworth , Dick Lehr , Gerard O'Neill Studio Warner Bros. Tagline Keep your enemies close. Website http://www.blackmassthemovie.com Expand

Who Was The Real Whitey Bulger?

Gangsters are not born. Like diamonds, they are created through circumstance, time, and pressure, and this is especially true of James Joseph "Whitey" Bulger Jr. He was born into humble circumstances to James Joseph Bulger Sr, an Irish Canadian union laborer and an Irish immigrant mother, and Veronica "Jean" McCarthy, according to the Boston Globe. The second child of six children, the family moved to Boston shortly after he was born. Biographer Howie Carr details in his book The Brothers Bulger, that their father lost his arm in a horrible industrial accident, and this plunged the family into poverty. They moved into the Mary Ellen McCormack Housing Project in South Boston. His siblings would go on to do exceptionally well in school, particularly his brother William, who would go on to be the President of the Massachusetts Senate, whose tenure is the longest in history. James, on the other hand, was drawn into street life.

His frequent run-ins with the law would earn him the nickname "Whitey" due to his blonde hair, a name he hated, and he spent the majority of his childhood in and out of reformatories for assault, forgery, and armed robbery. While there, he would develop a reputation as a fierce fighter, an exceptionally violent thug who excelled in violence. He would do his first federal time in 1956 for hijacking a truck. Later he would go on to tell associate Kevin Weeks, who would relate this information in his book, Brutal: The Untold Story Of My Life Inside Whitey Bulger's Irish Mob, that, while incarcerated, Bulger was recruited for the infamous MK ULTRA project.

Bulger would volunteer in exchange for reduced prison time and was subjected to terrible psychological experiments. Bulger, along with 18 other inmates, would be dosed daily with LSD over a period of 18 months. He was told that the experiments were searching for a cure for schizophrenia, but in reality, these were experiments in mind control. He described it as "nightmarish" and that he was taken to "the depths of insanity" in his notebooks, admitting that he heard voices and feared being committed to an institution for life if he told anyone. It stands to reason that subjecting an already violent man to psychological torture would only further denigrate the man, and this, along with the crushing poverty of his youth, produced one of Boston's most notoriously violent gangsters.

Whitey Bulger Was An Exceptionally Brutal Gangster

Close

While the film shows Whitey Bulger gaining an increased capacity for violence after the untimely death of his son, that is not necessarily accurate. Bulger was always a man known for his penchant for violence, and he got his start during what was known as the Killen-Mullen War, a gang war between two rival factions in South Boston. It was during this period that, according to Kevin Weeks, Bulger would commit his first murder, Mullen member Paul McGonagle, to ingratiate himself with Killen, who ruled South Boston. According to Weeks, in his autobiography, "Although [McGonagle] never did anything, he kept stirring everything up with his mouth. So Jimmy decided to kill him...Jimmy shot him right between the eyes. Only...it wasn't Paulie. It was Donald...Jimmy drove straight to his mentor Billy O'Sullivan's house on Savin Hill Avenue and told O'Sullivan... 'I shot the wrong one. I shot Donald.' Billy...said, 'Don't worry about it. He wasn't healthy anyway. He smoked. He would have gotten lung cancer.'"

The botched murder would only elevate Bulger's appetite for carnage. In order to establish a stranglehold on South Boston, with the aid of the Killens, Bulger would go on to commit a litany of murders. According to Weeks, Bulger made a point of only killing other criminals, "As a criminal, he made a point of only preying upon criminals... And when things couldn't be worked out to his satisfaction with these people, after all the other options had been explored, he wouldn't hesitate to use violence".

This also extended to friends who were criminals. Enter Louis Litiff, a Lebanese-American bookmaker and former friend of Bulger. Litiff had been stealing money from his bookmaking partners to raise money to traffick cocaine, and this did not sit well with Bulger, who was busy consolidating his power. Weeks alleges that Litiff was stabbed by Bulger with an ice pick and shot, stripped naked save for some green underwear and stuffed into a trash bag, and left in the trunk of his car, a testament to Bulger's brutality.

What Happened To Whitey Bulger and The Winter Hill Gang?

Image via Warner Bros

Both the film Black Mass and the book of the same name by Dick Lehr and Gerard O'Neill, which it is based on, tells the story of Bulger and his relationship with disgraced FBI agent John Halloran. Bulger allegedly was an FBI informant, a fact he denied. In the film, he used his knowledge of the street to help the FBI dismantle his Mafia rivals, which allowed Bulger a certain amount of protection from prosecution and made it possible to run his operation free from FBI interference, giving him a massive edge on the street, but it couldn't go on forever.

There was a rumor that he served as an informant, despite Bulger's denials. Eventually, the law did catch up with Bulger, who went on the lam, leaving his associates in the lurch. Flemmi and Weeks were arrested and, along with an absent Bulger, indicted on May 23, 2001, with a 48-count federal indictment. The Los Angeles Times asserted that along with the racketeering charges, Bulger was responsible directly or indirectly for at least 19 murders. Bulger evaded the law for 19 years until he was captured in Santa Monica on June 22, 2011, according to The New York Times. Informants do not do well in prison. Talking to law enforcement is a big no-no in the criminal underworld, and rumor or not, Bucker's association with the FBI and high-profile manhunt would earn him the ire of his fellow criminals. He was brutally beaten to death with a padlock in a sock and stabbed with a shiv while in prison, shortly after by an inmate on October 30, 2018, a fact not shown in the film as it occurred after the release. His eyes had been nearly gouged out, and his tongue almost cut off, according to The New York Post, a type of death reserved for rats by Mafia standards.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Black Mass is streaming on Netflix in the U.S.

WATCH ON NETFLIX