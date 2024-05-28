Known for its tech-based episodes that also send out poignant socio-cultural messages, the British science fiction series Black Mirror ranks among the best of its genre for a number of reasons, including its incredible quality of astounding acting performances. Over time, the TV show available to stream on Netflix has offered audiences a plethora of captivating episodes — whether they reflect on our society and humankind's relationship with highly advanced devices or provide food for thought regarding our behavior as a community, Black Mirror has proven to be a truly engaging and effective television show that leaves a lasting impact.

While every season features several great episodes (luckily for viewers, a new one is in the works), some episodes inevitably stand out more than others. To celebrate the beloved show, we look back at the best episode of each Black Mirror season, from season 6's Beyond the Sea to the first chapter's The Entire History of You, analyzing what makes them differ from the rest.

6 "Beyond the Sea"

Season 6, Episode 1

Although the latest Black Mirror season has gathered mixed reviews, some episodes had fans talking — namely the very first one. Beyond the Sea is anchored by the fantastic lead performances of Aaron Paul and Josh Hartnett and set in an alternative, retrofuturistic 1969 where two men on a high-tech space mission — involving replicas of their bodies on Earth — wrestle the consequences of an unexpected tragedy.

The incredible acting efforts are part of what makes Beyond the Sea a great episode, but its thought-provoking premise, which feels very on-brand for the series, also makes it appealing. While Joan Is Awful is often regarded as the best and most memorable episode of the latest chapter, Beyond the Sea is arguably even more intellectually stimulating, layered, and emotionally conflicting, resulting in a genuinely absorbing Black Mirror episode about loss and grief. Another strong contender for the best season 6 episode is debatably the creepy and atmospheric (though oftentimes overlooked) Loch Henry.

5 "Smithereens"

Season 5, Episode 2

Despite the questionable feedback, the TV show's fifth season also delivered some memorable episodes. Even though Striking Vipers is possibly the most discussed and controversial in the chapter, Smithereens is the best and most painfully accurate. The story centers around a cab driver, wonderfully played by Andrew Scott, who takes hostage internet Jaden (Damson Idris) of a large social media company and demands to contact the company's CEO (Topher Grace).

What makes this underrated Black Mirror episode highly disturbing is how true-to-life it is: Smithereens is an intense analysis of the power of social media companies and the negative effects of their products. Even if simplistic, it is a very compelling and effective tale that incites audiences to examine social media addiction and consumerism, with an incredible lead performance from Scott elevating it to higher levels.

4 "Hang the DJ"

Season 4, Episode 4

Season 4 counts on many interesting episodes, such as the highly-rated Black Museum, which also deserves a nod. However, the romance-inclined Hang the DJ ranks among the show's very best. It stars Peaky Blinders actor Joe Cole alongside Georgina Campbell and illustrates a scenario where two people are paired up by a dating device that puts an expiration date on all relationships.

Hang the DJ's romantic plot, aided by the chemistry of its two leads, is one of its best assets. Still, what makes this episode so incredibly unforgettable — apart from its jaw-dropping twist — is its commentary about dating in a contemporary world and nod to dating apps. Additionally, it beautifully highlights the power of true love, arguing that sometimes rebellion is the only way. It was also refreshing in that it delivered a happy ending, unlike many other darker Black Mirror episodes.

3 "Shut Up and Dance"

Season 3, Episode 3

In the unbelievably twisted Shut Up and Dance, audiences are introduced to Alex Lawther's seemingly innocent Kenny, who is blackmailed into committing criminal acts by anonymous hackers who are in possession of a video of him masturbating. He is later joined by a middle-aged man (Jerome Flynn) who is being blackmailed over infidelity.

While San Junipero would also be a valid pick for the best episode of the third Black Mirror season (especially considering all the tech it features and the beautiful tale at its center), Shut Up and Dance is arguably a much more shocking and thus unforgettable episode, mostly because audiences end up sympathizing with its lead character only to be let down at the end. Its disturbing plot twist had every viewer with their jaw on the floor, and Lawther's fantastic, genuinely believable performance is the cherry on top.

2 "White Christmas"

Season 2, Episode 4

In the same vein as Shut Up and Dance is season four's White Bear, an equally great episode that deserves a nod. However, an episode that it arguably ties with is White Christmas, the chapter's highest-rated episode starring Jon Hamm. The Christmas special explores three different stories: the first follows a man who attempts to seduce a woman at a Christmas party; the second sees Matt at his job training digital clones of people; the third offers insight into Joe's (Rafe Spall) obsession with his ex-fiancée after their relationship ends.

White Christmas is peak Black Mirror in that it explores relevant and thought-provoking themes, ranging from artificial intelligence and consciousness to toxic masculinity. It's also quite interesting to see some nods to other episodes in the series, such as The Entire History of You, through the highly advanced technology featured. Apart from the fun Easter Eggs that make it a great watch, White Christmas is a genuinely intriguing episode that explores the sinister aspects of advanced tech and the human experience.

1 "The Entire History of You"

Season 1, Episode 3

The National Anthem may be the most disturbing and shocking episode from Black Mirror's first season, The Entire History of You is its most defining for the usage of gadgetry and the introduction of highly advanced tech in the series. The hard sci-fi Black Mirror story is set in a future where "grain" technology records people's audiovisual senses and allows them to re-watch their memories. Things take a wild turn when Liam (Toby Kebbell) suspects that his wife Ffion (Jodie Whittaker) is having an affair.

Black Mirror is obviously known for its innovative technology-related concepts, and The Entire History of You was a blueprint in the matter, standing the test of time and remaining one of the most absorbing episodes in the show. Themes of forgiveness, memory, manipulation, and infidelity are explored in a different light in the last episode of the series' first season and the results are nothing short of fantastic.

