From politicians forced to do the unspeakable to pigs on live TV to pop stars drugged into submission by their own managers, Black Mirror has always been known for the bleakness of its stories. Created by Charlie Brooker, the Netflix sci-fi anthology series takes a long, hard look at our relationship with technology. What it sees is rarely good. In the world of Black Mirror, artificial intelligence and technological development are merely a conduit for humanity’s worst instincts. The series shows us a universe very much like our own, in which our overreliance on social media and smart devices leads only to death, desolation, and despair.

But, wait, is this assessment really fair? Is Black Mirror really always this dark? Or does it have its moments of hope and joy? Indeed, Black Mirror might be best known for its depressing storytelling, but that doesn’t mean this is all the show has to offer. As a matter of fact, two of the series' greatest episodes are precisely the ones that look at humanity with the kindest of eyes. Are these episodes completely devoid of a dark streak? Well, no, but they are certainly more colorful — and this variety of hues allows for a much more nuanced storytelling than the rest of the show.

‘Black Mirror’ Allows Love To Shine Instead of Bleakness in Two of Its Best Episodes

The two episodes we’re talking about are, of course, Season 3’s “San Junipero” and Season 4’s “Hang the DJ.” The first one is a fan favorite that captivated even those who don’t really care for Black Mirror, while the latter is somewhat of a hidden gem that definitely deserves to be talked about more. Both are love stories that have humans fighting against the inevitable for a little bit of happiness. All the odds are stacked against our protagonists in these two episodes, but that doesn’t mean they won’t allow themselves to be happy, even if just for a little while. This makes both “San Junipero” and “Hang the DJ” true stand-outs among the not-that-long list of Back Mirror episodes. Instead of fear and despair, it is love and hope that shines through these stories.

By far one of the greatest Black Mirror episodes ever since the show first premiered on Channel 4 in 2011, “San Junipero” stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Mackenzie Davis as a couple of soulmates that have an unlikely meet-cute at a sort of metaverse. The beach town that gives the episode its name is part of a simulated reality to which the elderly can upload their consciousnesses and live forever after their passing. Or they can just choose to spend their last days hanging out as young people in this other world.

Played by Mbatha-Raw, Kelly has no intention of spending her entire afterlife at San Junipero. She merely wants to have some fun before she dies. But everything changes when she falls in love with Yorkie (Davis), the avatar of an elderly woman who fell into a coma in her 20s, just as she was fleeing her homophobic household. Unlike Kelly, who lived a full and happy life, Yorkie never got to enjoy herself, and thus fully intends to upload her mind to the digital afterlife. Kelly is torn, after all, she has seen what happens to the people who stay too long in San Junipero: they become jaded and unhappy. However, would it really be fair to squander the chance of a new loving relationship? In the end, she comes to the conclusion that no, it wouldn’t be fair. The episode ends with Yorkie and Kelly living happily together in San Junipero, their newfound romance set to the sound of Belinda Carlisle’s “Heaven Is a Place on Earth”.

Titled after a verse from another bop from the 80s, The Smith’s "Panic," “Hang the DJ” follows a couple trying to navigate an intricate dating system. It’s an app that merges Tinder with The Matrix and with the Netflix reality series Love Is Blind, simulating various relationships until it can match you with your mathematically approved soulmate. Inside this app, the digital copies of Amy (Georgina Campbell) and Frank (Joe Cole) must go through the indignities of dating before figuring out that they must escape the system in order to be together. After this happens, the simulation is over, and the ending of the episode sees actual Amy and Frank are finally able to meet in the real world.

‘Black Mirror’ Is at Its Best When It Centers Human Relationships

The fact that both “Hang the DJ” and “San Junipero” have happy endings is already enough to set them apart from other episodes of Black Mirror, a show that became famous for featuring only the most tragic and horrifying of tales. However, the presence of a happy ending alone isn’t enough to make any of these stories truly great. What makes them so pleasant to watch is that they are stories about perseverance and about finding love in the most unlikely circumstances. Yorkie refuses to allow her life to end after her coming out to her homophobic parents and jumps at the opportunity to keep on living in San Junipero. Meanwhile, Amy and Frank must escape a system of arbitrary rules that wants to see them apart in order to actually find and fall in love with one another.

Both stories are part of a subset of Black Mirror episodes that center human relationships instead of technology itself. Usually, Black Mirror is a show that finds a fine balance between its human side and its technological critique. From “Arkangel” to “Nosedive,” most of the series’ episodes focus on how people can be corrupted by technology, and vice-versa. However, in some stories, the human side is a little more prominent. These are stories such as “The Entire History of You” and the show’s very first episode, “The National Anthem.” In the former, a jealous man forces his partner to show him all the history of her neural implant in order to confirm an affair. In the latter, a princess is kidnapped, and the British prime minister is forced to have sex with a pig on a live feed in order for her to be returned home safely.

In both stories, technological advancement is nearly irrelevant: the neural implant isn’t strictly necessary to the plot of “The Entire History of You,” and there is nothing that doesn’t already exist featured in “The National Anthem.” Compare them to episodes such as the Terminator-like “Metalhead” and the borderline anti-video game propaganda “Playtest,” in which evil technology is at the forefront, and you can see why they stand out. By focusing on what makes good or bad people instead of on just how scary technology can be, these episodes become a lot more interesting.

‘San Junipero’ and ‘Hang the DJ’ Still Have a Darker Side

But this focus on the human side is as far as the similarities between “San Junipero” and “Hang the DJ” and other episodes of Black Mirror go. Because even though these other episodes we mentioned also speak more of humanity than of technology, they are also 100% bleak. They show us an extreme version of our ugliest qualities: our jealousy, our perversion, our delight in watching other people suffer. “San Junipero” and “Hang the DJ,” on the other hand, show us our greatest qualities on steroids: they show us how strong human love can be even in the most extreme circumstances.

And this takes us back to what we said about the happy ending. No, a happy ending is not enough to make any episode of television great. But focusing on the human side of things isn’t enough to make a Black Mirror episode stand out. In the end, what truly makes “San Junipero” and “Hang the DJ” so special is the mixture of these two characteristics. They are stories about what makes us human, but not in the dark sense that Black Mirror usually prefers. They speak of the good inside all of us, of how much we can love, and how strong that love can be. They are much more hopeful than the bulk of Black Mirror episodes.

This doesn’t mean, however, that “San Junipero” and “Hang the DJ” don’t have a darker side. Both have happy endings that are merely circumstantial. Yorkie and Kelly might eventually become just as jaded as the other long-time inhabitants of San Junipero, jumping from one meaningless relationship to another as they try to remember what it is to feel something. The digital versions of Amy and Frank — fully realized people who have no idea they don’t exist in the real world — are simply erased once the simulation is done. And, yet, Yorkie and Kelly have their moment of happiness, and so do the real Amy and Frank. In the end, what these episodes tell us is that things are not all unicorns and rainbows, but they also aren’t all tragedy. There is sadness in happy moments, and joy in times of sorrow. This makes “San Junipero” and “Hang the DJ” not just some of the best, but two of the most nuanced episodes of Black Mirror.

