In the unnerving digital landscape of Charlie Brooker’s Black Mirror, the villains are as mysterious and complex as they are unforgettable. While some might argue that technology was the real villain, who used it for good and who used it to perpetuate chaos was the real question when it came to identifying the antagonists.

Right from the egomaniacal Robert Daly to mastermind Garrett Scholes, the series introduced viewers to a whole different genre of villainy in the technological landscape. These villains effectively challenged the viewers’ perceptions of morality and showcased how the consequences of digital obsessions can lead to complete ruin.

10 Catherine in "Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too"

Season 5, Episode 3 (2019)

In what can be best described as a twisted, modern-day version of the relationship Rapunzel and Mother Gothel shared, Aunt Catherine (Susan Pourfar) is the quintessential, aunt turned money-hungry manager.

Not only does she constantly give Ashley (Miley Cyrus) drugs to subdue her, but she also takes every opportunity to capitalize on her niece’s talent, going so far as to release an AI doll which is a replica of Ashley’s consciousness. When Ashley gets out of hand, Catherine puts her in a chemically induced coma by lacing Ashley’s food with drugs and replacing her with a cooked-up story of a shellfish allergy and an Ashley O hologram. In the end, Catherine’s own creation, Ashley Too, becomes her undoing.

9 Robert Daly in "USS Callister"

Season 4, Episode 1 (2017)

USS Callister follows Robert Daly (Jesse Plemons), an introverted game developer and co-founder of Callister Inc.. Daly is a recluse with no friends and almost too many bullies despite his position. When Daly creates a beta version of a game called Infinity, he digitally creates sentient clones of all his co-workers who have ever crossed him in the real world.

To feed his repressed sadistic and manic side Daly’s co-workers are at his mercy in the game, as he psychologically and physically tortures his co-workers — even cloning his nemesis' son and throwing him out of the ship. While none of this actually has any consequence in real life, it is clear that there isn’t much holding him back from putting his digital practices to use.

8 Carlton Bloom in "The National Anthem"

Season 1, Episode 1 (2011)

Carlton Bloom is the antagonist of the first episode of the anthology series, The National Anthem. When the nation’s pride and joy, Princess Susannah (Lydia Wilson), is kidnapped, Prime Minister Michael Callow (Rory Kinnear) must commit some bestial acts as per the demands of her abductor.

It is later revealed that the man behind it all was Carlton Bloom, an artist who did this as a creative expression of people’s obsession with the media. With this Bloom takes blackmailing to a whole new level and takes it almost too far in the name of art and its expression.

7 Kenny in "Shut Up & Dance"

Season 3, Episode 3 (2016)

Perhaps the most unsuspecting villain in the series making the message in this particular episode all the more poignant. In a classic case of prey becomes predator, Kenny (Alex Lawther) is forced to carry out a series of dangerous and difficult tasks by internet hackers who are threatening him with webcam footage of him masturbating to pornography.

What initially looks like a faultless young man victimized by the internet, quickly takes a disturbing turn when it is revealed that Kenny was masturbating to child pornography. Whatever sympathy viewers might have for Kenny quickly turns to shock and rage highlighting that anyone could be a sexual predator even seemingly innocent people can have a dark side to them.

6 Mia Nolan in "Crocodile"

Season 4, Episode 3 (2017)

Call her a victim of circumstances or downright evil, Mia Nolan’s (Andrea Riseborough) actions in Crocodile were nothing short of villainous. When her partner, Rob (Andrew Gower), appears out of nowhere after 15 years he brings with him the threat of revealing Mia’s best-kept secret, a hit-and-run case where she helped dispose of the body.

Mia does what she feels best and murders Rob, but she doesn’t stop at one — when Shazia (Kiran Sonia Sawar), an insurance investigator, uses the “Recaller” on Mia, the murder comes to the fore. In a desperate attempt to cover her tracks, she murders Shazia, Shazia’s husband and their son to eliminate all possible witnesses. Mia goes almost too far out of her way to cover her bases, but a guinea pig turns out to be the final nail in her coffin.

5 Matt Trent in "White Christmas"

Season 2, Episode 4 (2014)

In the best IMDb-rated episode of Black Mirror, Matt Trent (Jon Hamm) emerges as an antagonist unlike others in the series. While he didn’t have a propensity for murder or violence, his manipulative and self-centered tendencies put him in his rightful spot on the list.

Whether it is aiding and abetting his colleague's murder-suicide, cruelly training cookies at his former job or extending a hand of friendship to Joe Potter (Rafe Spall) as a farce to get a confession, in exchange for being absolved of his own crimes — there is truly no telling how far Matt Trent will go to get his way and cover his tracks.

4 Victoria Skillane in "White Bear"

Season 2, Episode 2 (2013)

Similar to Kenny’s case viewers feel almost sorry for Victoria Skillane (Lenora Crichlow) as she is chased and tortured by faceless hunters with passive spectators in the background, only for it to be a part of an orchestrated act where she is being punished for her crime of abducting and murdering six-year-old Jemima Sykes and filming her murder.

At the White Bear Justice Park Victoria's daily psychological punishment is to go through this exact same day over and over again as her memory is erased at the end of each one. It would be remiss to not mention Baxter (Michael Smiley) as another antagonist in the episode, the showrunner who is responsible for orchestrating Victoria’s torture. While he is bringing Victoria to justice, whether the ends justify the means is left up to the viewers’ discretion.

3 Janet in "Loch Henry"

Season 6, Episode 2 (2023)

When Davis (Samuel Blenkin) and Pia (Myha'la Herrold) enter the sleepy town of Loch Henry nothing really seems amiss save for a few stories about a serial killer. Janet (Monica Dolan), Davis' mother, seemed like any other loving and caring mom, but to the discerning eye, there was always something suspect about the woman.

As Pia makes revelations about Janet and her late husband Kenneth’s dark past, viewers realize that Janet is the villain all along, where tapes of her and her husband indulging in sadistic pleasures and torturing kidnapped tourists resurface. For a chance at redemption, Janet dies by suicide and leaves behind the tapes for Davis’ documentary.

2 Garrett Scholes in "Hated in the Nation"

Season 3, Episode 6 (2016)

The most prolific mass murderer in the series, Garrett Scholes (Duncan Pow) is a man of few words but a criminal mastermind. After effectively weaponizing social media and creating the Game of Consequences in which using a simple hashtag or being a victim of it will get you killed.

It’s not his mass murders that make him one of the best villains but his intent behind the killings. His intentions were simple yet pure evil — every person should face the consequences of what they do. Not only did he leave a perfect breadcrumb trail that left detectives searching in circles, but also trivialized and gamified the murders for nothing beyond pure entertainment for him and his unsuspecting viewers and participants.

1 Rolo Haynes in "Black Museum"

Season 4, Episode 6 (2017)

Exploitative, egregious, evil, words fall short when describing the true extent of Rolo Haynes’ (Douglas Hodge) villainy. Whether it was failed past experiments or the Black Museum where he kept all his criminal contraptions, Haynes was never one to shy away from making a quick buck out of people’s misery.

While the Black Museum housed many of Haynes’ technological failures the pièce de résistance was the hologram of Clayton Leigh (Babs Olusanmokun), a black man who was falsely accused of murder and put on death row. Haynes transferred Clayton’s consciousness to the hologram and visitors at the museum could electrocute the hologram for their entertainment, Haynes took it a step further with a souvenir keychain of Clayton’s suffering. As sales dwindled after protests of Clayton’s innocence, Haynes in a desperate bid to make money invited sadists and white supremacists to use the exhibit which rendered the hologram a vegetable. It’s safe to say that Haynes got a fitting end when Nish (Letitia Wright)— Clayton’s daughter, makes Haynes a hologram himself, doomed for eternal suffering.

