Black Mirror sticks with audiences thanks to the cautionary tales it tells, often exploring the dark side of technological advancement and human nature. However, the characters that inhabit its stories are also a part of what truly makes it an unforgettable series, mostly because they play a crucial part in reflecting the moral dilemmas that arise from living in a tech-driven world and society.

While Black Mirror frequently presents unsettling futures that provide food for thought, it's the emotional journeys and growth of these key figures that resonate with viewers and stick in their minds long after the credits roll. We look back at some of the best Black Mirror characters whose memorable arcs and personalities have made them stand out in the beloved anthology.

10 Cooper Redfield

Played by Wyatt Russell in "Playtest" (2016)