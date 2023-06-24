Charlie Brooker's Black Mirror has boasted some exemplary science-fiction over the course of its six seasons since it was first broadcast on Netflix and Channel Four way back in 2011. More than previous seasons, the recent run of episodes delved deeply into the horror genre with “Demon 79” promising future installments of the show will be geared towards straight horror under the Red Mirror label. If fans enjoyed Brooker’s exploring the darker side of Black Mirror, they need to check his TV spin on zombie horror Dead Set. The uniquely grim satire was a one-off series told over five nights in the lead-up to Halloween in 2008. It is a savage combination of visceral zombie horror and a condemnation of the vacuity of celebrity culture. Oh, and it takes place in the Big Brother house.

By 2008, the UK's Big Brother had become a parody of itself and with each new season of the show, it continued to grow in popularity and became a pop-cultural phenomenon that changed how we consume and relate to entertainment and celebrity culture. The whole set-up of Big Brother appealed to a contingent of fans for all the wrong reasons. It presented a chance to engage with the heightened reality of the Big Brother experience as a participant. People with a hunger to be seen without the necessary skill set to offer anything of real value might finally be given their own platform. In the process, by following this herd-like fame-hungry instinct and engaging in the game, they’d be positioning themselves as fair game, a product to be consumed by the great unwashed. Brooker is savage in his critique of Big Brother with his zombie drama. But Brooker has always been the kind of media personality who’ll stab you in the front while laughing in your face.

What Is ‘Dead Set’ About?

Dead Set opens on footage from inside the Big Brother house on its eviction night. Friends, family and media are all gathered outside the studio to see who'll be leaving the house and meeting Davina McCall (playing herself). Runner Jess (Jamie Winstone) is fetching coffee and regretting a fling she had with a co-worker behind her boyfriend Riq’s (Riz Ahmed) back. Misanthropic Big Brother producer Patrick Goad (Andy Nyman) is worried they’ll get bumped for the news, as reports suggest civil unrest and riots are spreading across the UK. Housemates the blokey Marky (Warren Brown) and dizzy Veronica (Beth Cordingly) clash with flamboyant Grayson (Raj Ghatak) and Angel (Chizzy Akudolu). The soon-to-be-evicted Pippa (Morvern Callar’s Kathleen McDermott) paints her nails, asks inane questions and ignores Joplin’s (Kevin Eldon) self-indulgent whining. Even before the mayhem hits, Dead Set is very dark-edged.

Brooker fills the show with a constant menace and dread, and characters who are well-developed (in a short space of time) from the outset. Former housemates gather and Jess is distracted by her office romance, while on the outside, a couple wave down Riq and steal his van. Pippa is evicted and the cheering crowd remains oblivious to the horror heading straight for them. The infected flood the studio, killing everyone in sight, including Davina. Jess, Patrick and Pippa survive the massacre and do what other people in horror rarely do: hide. Riq is chased by zombies and rescued by a gun-toting Alex (Torchwood’s Liz May Brice). Taking their cues from Zack Snyder’s Dawn of the Dead, the zombies here are ravenous sprinters and attack in large numbers. Jess makes her way into the Big Brother compound and in a head-smashing nod to Irreversible convinces the housemates the end is nigh.

Unlike The Walking Dead, none of the characters in Dead Set come equipped with plot armor. Deaths are random, brutal and always unexpected. This adds tension and an overall sense of fear for the viewer and the fact it all plays out over the course of a few hours gives the show an urgency and unpredictability. Viewers will make assumptions about how characters are going to react to this nightmarish new world and they shouldn’t. Some characters have no choice but to grow a backbone and others behave exactly as you may have anticipated. Although Brooker injects humor into the miniseries, he plays it straight with Dead Set and never strays too far from the gratuitous violence and nihilistic tone of the show.

‘Dead Set’ Has All The Ingredients Of ‘Black Mirror’ — With Zombies

Brooker exploiting a traditional horror staple like the zombie makes perfect creative sense for a commentary on celebrity. The zombie is the ultimate thematic monster and can represent a broad range of ideas and issues: consumerism, colonialism, or even celebrity culture. Audiences derive joy from Dead Set’s brazen, on-the-nose send-up of reality TV and the instant gratification of seeking fame for fame’s sake. “Does this mean we’re not on telly anymore?” asks Veronica when confronted by the apocalyptic carnage happening outside the walls. That line of dialogue is an example of Brooker saying so much with so little. Full of wry observations on how some approach certain types of entertainment with a mindless, near-religious zeal. The show had similarly acidic ingredients and touched on themes Brooker would expand on in Black Mirror episodes like “15 Million Merits," “Nosedive,” and “Joan is Awful."

Brooker also gives us a genuinely unsettling breakdown of human society and Dead Set has a haunting, elegiac quality reminiscent of 28 Days Later. Before Brooker penned Dead Set, the horror genre’s relationship to television was defined by shows like Buffy: The Vampire Slayer and The X Files. There had never been a show with Brooker’s cinematic style and featuring this kind of horror movie violence on British TV before. Brooker was way ahead of the curve in terms of his ability to tell a sharp entertaining story, always staying on the right side of thought-provoking analysis without veering into left-field and alienating the viewer. Brooker told a hugely compelling story over a few nights. But it also did meta-horror well before Scream (2022) jumped on the bandwagon, is legitimately scary and like all great consumertopian horror, it bites.