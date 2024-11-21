Black Mirror has become a massive hit ever since it first came out in 2011 and entered Netflix in 2016. Spanning 6 seasons, a special, and an interactive film, the show told a series of science fiction stories that relate to technology. Soon, you can relive these tales as a comic book series based on the show's iconic storylines that will be coming out sometime next year.

Deadline reported that Black Mirror's global distribution arm, Banijay Rights, struck a deal with UK's Twisted Comics to produce comic books that are scheduled to come out in mid-2025. While it has yet to be revealed which episodes will receive the comic book treatment, pre-released material will be available on Twisted Comcis' website at a later date. Twisted Comics' CEO and Founder, Neil Gibson, commented about the latest partnership, expressing excitement about this latest project.

“It has long been a dream of mine to extend Black Mirror – one of my ‘hero brands’ – into comic book form. Now that dream is a reality, and I believe fans of the show will love what we are planning. Watch this space.”

Twisted Comics is known for its Twisted Dark series, which features eight volumes. It has also worked on the comic book adaptation of Stan Lee's Lucky Man, a superhero crime drama which spanned for 3 seasons since its release in 2016.

What Do We Know About 'Black Mirror' Season 7?

As of writing, Black Mirror has an average critics score of 83 percent and an average audience score of 80 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. While the sixth season received mixed reactions from audiences, the show stayed on Netflix's Top 10 charts for four weeks in a row, debuting in second place with an average viewership of 11.3 million and amassing 58.7 million hours watched.

It wasn't long until it was announced that the show would receive a 7th season and is scheduled to come out sometime in 2025. While this upcoming installment won't feature "Red Mirror" episodes, the USS Callister plot will return for another round of Star Trek-inspired adventures. It was reported that season 7 will feature six new episodes and has added Awkwafina (Crazy Rich Asians), Issa Rae (Barbie), Paul Giamatti (Rick & Morty), Billy Magnussen (The Big Short) and Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish) to its cast.

Seasons 1 to 6 of Black Mirror are available to stream on Netflix.