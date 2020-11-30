Hot off the presses: Charlie Brooker, the creator of everyone's favorite paranoid sci-fi anthology series Black Mirror, is creating something new for Netflix! And when we say "hot off the presses," we mean "Hugh Grant accidentally let it slip that he was shooting it tomorrow." Per an interview with Vulture, the Undoing star has a role in Brooker's next Netflix project: A mockumentary about this, the year of our lord 2020.

When Grant was asked, simply, "do you know right now what you might do next?", this was Grant's casually revealing response:

I’m doing a thing tomorrow, actually. Charlie Brooker has written a mockumentary about 2020. It’s for Netflix, and I am a historian who’s being interviewed about the year. I’m pretty repellent, actually! And you’ll like my wig.

At the moment, this is all we know about the forthcoming project, though I will always take Grant In A Wig, and it sounds like the project will have a more explicitly comedic tone than the oft-bleak slices we get in Black Mirror. In fact, the track record of Brooker's bleakness alongside what I'm dubbing the Songbird Effect — "I don't want to experience any media about 2020 right now because it's hard enough just living through 2020" — makes me a little less than excited for this mockumentary. However, as stated before, Grant In A Wig is really good, and he's particularly excellent at playing "repellent" these days (see: The Undoing, The Gentlemen, Paddington 2), and when Brooker cuts his bitterly satirical misanthropy with humor and/or heart (see, respectively, "The National Anthem" and "San Junipero"), it really works.

In fact, Brooker himself has stated that he doesn't know how much patience or appetite he has left for bleak stories about the world falling apart. In an interview with Radio Times, he said this: "I’ve been busy doing things. I don’t know what I can say about what I’m doing and not doing. At the moment, I don’t know what stomach there would be for stories about societies falling apart, so I’m not working away on any of those [‘Black Mirror’ episodes]. I’m sort of keen to revisit my comic skill set, so I’ve been writing scripts aimed at making myself laugh."

While most of us don't have the stomach to even get through 2020 in the present tense, perhaps by the time this project is done, he'll make us all laugh, too. Color me "optimistically skeptical".

