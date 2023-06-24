Born from the creative mind of Charlie Brooker, Black Mirror has become an international phenomenon with it cementing itself as a modern-day Twilight Zone. Often set in futuristic dystopian worlds, this anthology series crafts its stories around technology and its sinister implications for humankind.

With epic story worlds, polarizing plot twists, and bleak endings, the show can be a tough pill to swallow. That's why - where some episodes are met with great praise - they are without its criticism. Audiences either love them or hate them. This is even being seen right now with the recent release of Season 6. As such, it only seems fair to look back at some of the most divisive episodes of the series, the beloved ones that also have their fair share of haters - at least according to Reddit.

10 "The National Anthem" - Season 1, Episode 1 (2011)

Image via Channel 4

After the beloved Princess Susannah (Lydia Wilson) is kidnapped and held for ransom, Michael Callow (Rory Kinnear) - the British Prime Minister - is the only one who can secure her release. The problem: the captor demands that the Prime Minister must have intercourse with a pig on live television to do so.

Talk about starting the series with a bang - "The National Anthem" introduced the audience to the world of Black Mirror in a very polarizing way by throwing them into a shocking moral dilemma of political satire. Where praise was given for its creativity in reflecting the horrifyingly voyeuristic side of society, this episode contained undeniably revolting acts that easily turned others off watching the rest of the show. For kochemi, they argue that where this episode is "genius", it was simply a "bad opening episode" and would've probably been more universally loved had it been placed "later on in Season 1".

9 'Black Mirror: Bandersnatch' (2018)

Set in 1984, Stefan (Fion Whitehead) is a young programmer who is determined to develop a fantasy book into a choose-your-own-adventure video game. But along the way, he soon starts to question and doubt his own reality.

Where this isn't a traditional episode of the show, Bandersnatch made headlines by intertwining Black Mirror's thematic exploration of technology with the audiences' viewing experience. By introducing interactivity to this Netflix production, viewers are forced to fully immerse themselves in the dark decision-making of the narrative. For some, this was extremely innovative. For others, like TenaciousVeee, the gimmick was "totally distracting".

8 "White Christmas" - Special (2014)

Image via Netflix

Stuck in a snowy remote outpost during the Christmas season, Joe (Rafe Spall) and Matt (Jon Hamm) exchange tales of their past - only for their life stories to become interconnected in a surprising way.

"White Christmas" is anything but your normal happy-go-lucky holiday program. In fact, it's arguably the episode that famously depicts the most terrifying potentialities of technology; one where humans are enslaved by our own creations. Yet, where many fans rave over the twists and turns of the narrative, others have become underwhelmed by the mad hype. Indeed, some redditors even mentioned how it was too drawn out and that they "couldn't wait for it to end". Yikes.

7 "Hated in the Nation" - Season 3, Episode 6 (2016)

Detective Karin Parke (Kelly Macdonald) and Blue Coulson (Faye Marsay) are tasked to investigate a string of mysterious deaths that somehow connect to social media hate campaigns.

Like most episodes of Black Mirror, the premise is often an exaggerated image of modern society. For this installment, the target was self-inflicted destruction through the mechanism of hate speech. With a running time of 90 minutes, praise was given for its story-world's epic scope; however, for some fans, this resulted in a dragged-out narrative. Indeed, shanterlad states how they "found the characters really boring" and the story not "particularly interesting".

6 "Fifteen Million Merits" - Season 1, Episode 2 (2011)

Set in a futuristic digitized world where society must cycle on stationary bikes to earn the currency of merits, Bing (Daniel Kaluuya) meets Abi (Jessica Brown Findlay) and helps her participate in a talent show to become famous and live a better life.

Often regarded as one of the most iconic episodes of the series - mainly because of Kaluuya's phenomenal performance as well as the introduction to the show's creative tech-based story worlds - "Fifteen Million Merits" has left a long-lasting impression. That being said, over the years, some redditors have argued that the concept's execution was simply "half-baked" and was apparently "trying way too hard to be edgy" - at least compared to other episodes of the show.

5 "The Entire History of You" - Season 1, Episode 3 (2011)

Image via Channel 4

Set in a world where humans have access to memory implants that record every audiovisual experience they face, humans are able to re-watch any memory, at all times. For Liam (Toby Kebbell), his life begins to spiral with the technology as he becomes suspicious - and obsessive - over his wife's fidelity.

Despite it being one of the more small-scale stories of Black Mirror, the sheer intimate nature of "The Entire History of You" is what most audiences found compelling. The technology may be advanced, but the paranoia is scarily relatable. Yet, for some fans, this simplicity is the episode's downfall. For instance, a redditor argues that the tale was "boring and predictable" - it doesn't match up to the outlandish twists of other episodes.

4 "USS Callister" - Season 4, Episode 1 (2017)

Image Via Netflix

The USS Callister is led by the heroic Captain Robert Daly (Jesse Plemmons). But when a new recruit arrives to join his crew, she begins to discover that life on the spaceship is not what it seems and that dark secrets are being kept hidden.

Mixing classic sci-fi parodies, dark humor, and toxic masculinity all into one episode, "USS Callister" started Season 4 - a highly rewatchable season - on a high. In fact, this episode received such acclaim for its writing and production value that it ultimately won four Emmys. However, for some fans, they don't necessarily agree with all the hype. For a redditor, they not only "found it esoteric" towards Star Trekfans, but they also argue that it lacked the traditional Black Mirror existential societal dread.

3 "White Bear" - Season 2, Episode 2 (2013)

Image via Netflix

Victoria (Lenora Crichlow) awakens and is unable to remember anything about her life. But before she can come to terms with this, she is thrown into survival mode as she finds herself in a town where nearly everyone is controlled by signal transmitter.

Often regarded as one of the best episodes of Black Mirror, "White Bear" completely shocked fans with its twist on the justice system and the moral dilemmas of criminal punishment. Often praised for its depiction of humanity's hypocrisy and perversity, others have found this narrative too difficult to stomach. For a redditor, they simply couldn't get past how "overly sadistic" the world was, even though that was the whole point of the episode.

2 "Nosedive" - Season 3, Episode 1 (2016)

Image via Netflix

In a world where society is dictated by ratings and ideas of perfection, Lacie (Bryce Dallas Howard) becomes obsessive about elevating her social media score. But when given the opportunity to rise in her ranks, the unexpected occurs and her life takes a turn for the worse.

With a more comedic undertone, "Nosedive" introduced the new Netflix era of Black Mirror with a fresh and less-heavy start. Praised for its visual aesthetics, its narrative's relevancy, as well as Howard's great performance, the episode was eventually nominated for several accolades. That being said, most criticisms stemmed from the story's predictability. In fact, for howmanyfingersami, they were off-put by the "easily noticeable allegory of our culture".

1 "San Junipero" - Season 3, Episode 4 (2016)

Image Via Netflix

Yorkie (Mackenzie Davis), a shy socially-awkward young woman, decides to visit a nightclub in the beach town of San Junipero. There she meets Kelly (Gugu Mbatha-Raw), a vibrant outspoken woman. And the two forge a strong bond that holds more power than expected.

For a show that's known and revered for its depressingly dark endings, stories of love and hope are a most welcomed breather. "San Junipero" was the first instance where humanity was shown in a kind light: a story where unexpected soulmates take the leap for their happily ever after. With lots of fan praise and winning two Emmys, it's clear that this episode is beloved. However, for the cynics and Black Mirror traditionalists like Jip_Jaap_Stam - "San Junipero" is simply underwhelming. According to them, if Black Mirror doesn't leave them "slightly disgusted and very disturbed, it doesn't hit the spot". Luckily, there's a plethora of options for this fan.

