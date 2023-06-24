As is usually the case with Netflix original shows, the sixth season of Black Mirror dropped in a binge format, all five of its episodes made immediately available for streaming. And, without a doubt, many of the show’s fans probably rushed to watch stories as bizarre and as vastly different from one another as “Beyond the Sea” and “Demon 79” as quickly as possible. After all, God forbid we stumble into any kind of spoilers on social media. But, when it comes to Black Mirror, is this really the correct approach? Should the episodes of the hit anthology series created by Charlie Brooker really be consumed in a hurry, one right after the other? Or should we be more careful about how much Black Mirror we watch in a single day?

Let’s do a little streaming thought experiment, shall we? Suppose you want to watch all seasons of Black Mirror in one go. You’ll start with an episode in which the British prime minister is forced to have sex with a pig on live TV, a deep reflection on the way we consume news and entertainment. Then, you’ll move on to a story about a dystopian society in which people’s only way out is being chosen in a bizarre version of The X-Factor, an exploration of our relationship with television and celebrity culture. Keep going, and you’ll eventually reach episodes that question everything, from your basic sense of justice to how you build romantic ties to other people. Doesn’t sound like an easy watch, does it? Though you can definitely get over the entirety of Black Mirror in just a weekend, you’ll most likely have a headache by the end. Add to that the fact that most Black Mirror stories play out more like movies than like TV episodes, and you have a bingeable show that, in reality, isn’t bingeable at all.

‘Black Mirror’ Episodes Can Often Feel Like ‘Being Hit by a Car’

Don’t believe us? Then maybe ask none other than Charlie Brooker himself. In a 2016 interview, the showrunner compared finishing an episode of the series with being hit by a car. Speaking on whether or not viewers are prone to binge-watch the show, Brooker asked “How many times can you get hit by a car, in one day?”. Executive producer Annabel Jones backed up Brooker’s claims, stating that at least most of the series’ episodes are “a full meal. You need to go away and digest”. Though she was quick to say that it’s not that people shouldn’t, under any circumstances, binge Black Mirror, she also made it clear that they should only do it if they can stomach it.

Jones’ description of a Black Mirror episode as a full meal is very precise, but the one with the best analysis is definitely Brooker. Indeed, watching a good Black Mirror episode can often feel like being hit by a car. The show frequently throws viewers off their feet, leaving them disoriented and trying to understand what comes next. In some cases, audience members may even feel a little hurt, though the wounds are certainly more emotional than physical. Think of episodes like “The National Anthem” or “Shut Up and Dance”, that not only make people question the reality in which they live, but also hurt us by pointing out flaws in the most adamant aspects of our worldview.

Even lighter, more straightforward episodes of the show might require some digesting or a little help from a rescue team. Take, for instance, the beloved Season 3 story “San Junipero," in which a couple of elderly women fall in love and spend the rest of their days together in a technological afterlife. On the surface, “San Junipero” is a beautiful episode, with a pretty simple plot and a happy ending. But, upon further examination, we are forced to wonder whether its ending is indeed a happy one for protagonists Kelly (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) and Yorkie (Mackenzie Davis). After all, wasn’t there something about the people of San Junipero eventually becoming jaded and depressed? How long is ever after when life becomes eternal? The questions begin to pile on: what are the ethical implications of having an artificial afterlife? What does this mean for organized religion?

Black Mirror episodes often leave us with a nagging sensation that usually takes at least about a day to go away. And not just the good ones: some of the worst episodes of the show still require us to do some thinking to properly understand what went wrong. To take an example from the most recent season, “Mazey Day” failed in delivering a horror story that has little to nothing to do with technological changes. But what exactly went wrong with it? Was it just the absence of new technology that didn’t meet our expectations? Or was there something else? To properly answer these questions, viewers need to take at least a couple of hours to think things through instead of immediately pressing play on the following episode.

‘Black Mirror’ Episodes Have a Movie-Like Quality to Them

But it’s not just that Black Mirror episodes may be hard to digest. They can often feel like a full meal in the sense that they leave you completely satisfied, at least for the time being. Adding another serving of pasta to your plate might not be a good idea. That’s because Black Mirror episodes are often conceived and executed like slightly shorter feature films, some with over an hour of runtime. And though you can definitely watch more than one movie in a day, or even engage in a little movie marathon from time to time, this is not how people usually approach feature films. After all, it can be extremely tiresome, depending on the flicks chosen, to watch more than a movie in just one sitting.

Brooker and Jones also spoke of this aspect of the show in that 2016 interview. “The way we approach the show is to think of it like a little film festival, and we’re giving you tickets to six films," said the showrunner. Each episode has its own cast and its own vibe, as well as beginning, a middle, and an end. Even though they might share a universe, they are entirely separate works of art that can and should be appreciated on their own.

Black Mirror episodes also have no cliffhangers. Like Brooker put it, they’re “not teasing you out."There is no conflict that will only get resolved in the upcoming episode, no mystery still open, no plot left to finish. Thus, viewers shouldn’t feel compelled to move through episodes as if they were watching a regular series of interconnected episodes. Some of them will still feel the need to do it, of course, but that’s just not how Black Mirror is meant to be consumed. Perhaps Netflix should be more aware of the product it has in its hands and space out the episodes a little bit more on their release, but the streamer is famously reluctant to abandon the binge approach. In that case, it is up to viewers to decide what to binge and what to watch in smaller increments. And Black Mirror should definitely be in that second group.