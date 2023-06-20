As long as Boston Dynamics has been releasing videos of its four-legged robotic creations, the response from humans has been "Um, no thank you." However, while these machines have always been associated with a dystopian future, the connection was, at first, meant ironically. The joke was that the machines would rebel, as they had in so many science fiction stores. This was reinforced by the obligatory shot in each video in which a scientist would give the robot a fairly vicious kick in the ribs. The robots were designed to work as pack mules carrying equipment for the military, so the kick was there to show how well the machines kept their balance — but it was hard not to see it as a demonstration that the robot would always obey, no matter how badly you abused it. And after such a demonstration of hubris, if the robots did rise up, well, you'd have to say... we had it coming. But as frequently as this thought was expressed, we were mostly just kidding around. That was then; this is now.

The Monsters in 'Black Mirror's "Metalhead" Had a Real-World Inspiration

There's nothing funny about "Metalhead," a Season 4 episode of Netflix's high-tech dystopian anthology series Black Mirror. When it aired in 2017, its grimness might have seemed out of place. The episode takes place after the uprising is complete, and packs of armed robot dogs hunt the final human survivors across a bleak and ravaged landscape. Filmed in black and white, and featuring Maxine Peake in a powerful, mostly-solo performance as a desperate woman forced to outwit one of these killing machines on her own, the episode is an extremely compelling survival tale.

But if there was ever any sense that series creator Charlie Brooker had taken a joke too seriously, the past few years have wiped that away. Now that police departments in several American cities have started to deploy Boston Dynamics' "Quadriped Unmanned Ground Vehicles" – often over passionate public objections – the gravity of "Metalhead" seems to have been ahead of its time. As one viral tweet put it, “By the time my kids are old enough to watch Black Mirror it’s going to be a documentary series.”

"Metalhead" Is Not a Typical Episode of 'Black Mirror'

The episode opens with Bella, played by Peake, riding along with two fellow survivors, Clarke (Jake Davies) and Anthony (Clint Dyer), on a tense post-apocalyptic supply run. As they drive past a destroyed farm, one of them notes that it used to be full of pigs until "the dogs took care of them." We don't know much about what happened to make the world such a scary place. Information is doled out sparingly. This trio is looking for something specific, in an abandoned warehouse, but they don't say what it is, just that it will bring "comfort" to Bella's dying nephew, Jack. They're all hoping for an uneventful mission. But, they're unlucky. When they enter the warehouse, one of these "dogs" is there, patiently waiting for any human who shows up.

Boston Dynamics' robot dogs have gotten both sleeker and smaller as the technology behind them has advanced. They've also become more menacing. The design of the dog in "Metalhead" continues all of these trends. It's a relentless villain, combining elements of the Terminator, a velociraptor, and a surprising amount of No Country for Old Men's Anton Chigurh. The dog quickly kills Anthony and Clarke, using its built-in gun that evokes Chigurh's trademark slaughterhouse implement. It embeds a tracking device in Bella's leg, and after both are injured when her car topples off a cliff, begins pursuing her as she attempts to make it home to her camp. Bella battles the machine across the wilderness, leading to a final confrontation in a posh home whose owners have killed themselves. It takes all of her willpower, ingenuity, and luck just to fight the machine to a draw.

It's not only the black-and-white cinematography or the focus on action that sets this episode apart. Black Mirror is frequently criticized for its relentless misanthropy. Every episode seems to present some new technology before demonstrating how humans will use it to destroy ourselves because we're all so pathetic, greedy, and addicted to our phones. The show is not as bad as its reputation, but there are very few episodes like "Metalhead" that actually celebrate the human spirit. We finally learn, in the episode's final shot, the reason our three survivors went on this likely suicide mission. They were trying to track down a very specific model of teddy bear that a dying child had owned once before things went bad. The episode's ultimate meaning is that people will risk their lives to hold onto their humanity.

Our Own Reality Has Made "Metalhead" More Relevant

"Metalhead" was not particularly well received by critics or audiences at the time of its release, perhaps because it was such a departure from what we've come to recognize from Black Mirror as a series. However, in the past few years, in New York City, Los Angeles, and other cities, police departments have begun purchasing these robot dogs for use. In the aftermath of the police killing of George Floyd, there are more people than ever before who want to radically rethink our approach to public safety and are no longer willing to tolerate the disproportionate violence that current policing strategies inflict on Black, brown, and low-income communities. To many, the sight of these dogs is a sign that the call for change has not been heard and that the militarization of police departments cannot be stopped by public opposition.

Naturally, the comparisons to "Metalhead" flooded in after the NYPD's robot dogs were first spotted in 2021. "‘Black Mirror’ trends on Twitter after clip of NYPD robodog goes viral," blared the headline of the New York Post. "No one wants a future where our City looks and feels like a Black Mirror episode,” argued a Manhattan city council member, while introducing a measure that would prohibit the police from using any robots that are armed. (The New York Times, acting as cultural ambassador, explained that he was likely referring to "Metalhead.")

What Role Can Art Play in Shaping Public Opinion?

On one side of the debate, the backlash to these robot dogs was viewed as an overreaction. The robot dogs are not armed, and of course, not autonomous (most recently, one was filmed clumsily falling over). On the other side, this is one more step in the wrong direction.

It's common to be cynical about the idea of art persuading people to change their views. It is hard to argue with legendary author Kurt Vonnegut, who famously observed that the artistic community's nearly unanimous opposition to the Vietnam War had the force "of a custard pie dropped from a stepladder six feet high." If art doesn't have the power to persuade on its own, perhaps what it can do is make it easier for one side to express itself by giving them something to reference. The satire Don't Look Up became an easy reference point to make fun of people who diminish the threat of climate change, just as South Park once created a neat catchphrase to make fun of people who were taking it seriously. For that to work, though, the art in question has to be good enough that people have heard about it.

Of course, this leaves aside the question of intention. Did Charlie Brooker ever intend "Metalhead" to be an argument against giving the police robot dogs? In 2017, this future wasn't so easy to see. In interviews, Brooker has been explicit that the design of the dogs was inspired by Boston Dynamics, but it's never explained in the episode why these machines turned violent.

However, there's an interesting quote from episode director David Slade that also sheds some light on this plot point. When Bella and her team sneak into the warehouse where the teddy bears are kept, they wake up a dog that has been waiting there, powered down, for who knows how long. It seems extremely unlucky. Why would a robot whose only goal is to kill all humans hang out in a toy warehouse? But, as Slade mentions in passing, in his interpretation the episode is about the lack of humanity in a society that has "military robots guarding our merchandise." This casual reference does seem to explain both the origin of these robots and why there'd be one guarding the toy section. Part of their original design purpose was to prevent property crime.

This idea is not prominently expressed in Black Mirror's much-discussed Season 4 episode (though there's a recurring motif of anti-theft devices in homes and cars), but it's hard to ignore that one of the reactions to the recent increase of anti-police sentiment was for the media to start paying disproportionate attention to shoplifting and that one of the most frequently stolen items is baby formula. After all, life imitates art.