Although it rose in popularity when Netflix bought the program, Black Mirror has become a fan-favorite since it was released on Channel 4, and it is far from difficult to understand why. With captivating narratives that provide food for thought while analyzing humanity's relationship with technology and poignant sociocultural messages throughout, the science fiction series has proven to be one of the best in its category.

With a new season coming out sometime next year, it is only natural that some enthusiasts may find themselves reaching towards a few episodes to fill the holes in their hearts. As such, we lend a helping hand and look back at the episodes with the highest rewatchability value, examining what makes them so captivating even a second time around. From the interactive Bandersnatch to the fan-favorite San Junipero, these are the most rewatchable Black Mirror episodes, ranked by how great they are.

An anthology series exploring a twisted, high-tech multiverse where humanity's greatest innovations and darkest instincts collide.

10 'Bandersnatch'

A 'Black Mirror' Event (2018)

Starring Fionn Whitehead and Will Poulter, Bandersnatch is a creative, interactive special episode released by Netflix following a young programmer who begins questioning reality when he attempts to adapt a writer's fantasy novel into a video game.

What makes this Black Mirror movie/episode so interesting is how it highlights the power of choice and determinism while the viewers get to make crucial choices. It was also Netflix's first interactive content made for adults, which obviously captured the attention of many from the get-go. All things considered, there are very obvious reasons as to why Bandersnatch is highly rewatchable, including, of course, the fact that audiences get to choose the protagonist's fate, with well-crafted alternate endings based on the choices one makes.

9 'Playtest'

Season 3, Episode 2

An underrated Black Mirror episode in every way, the gripping but overlooked Playtest sees a young American (Wyatt Russell) playtest an upcoming augmented reality game in London while traveling. Naturally, he undergoes a traumatizing time in a terrifying horror game that is said to access his brain and target his fears.

Psychological horror enthusiasts are likely to enjoy this disturbing Black Mirror episode that examines virtual reality and meditates about mankind's desire to develop dangerous new, highly advanced tech for profit. It also features various video game references that video game enthusiasts may enjoy. While Playtest is not the best episode of the bunch, it is arguably one of the episodes in the show that get better on a second watch.

8 'The Entire History of You'

Season 1, Episode 3