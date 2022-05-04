At its best, science fiction looks into our present and future. They can be optimistic looks at what humanity can achieve through sheer force of will, but other times they are cautionary tales—moral fables to give us a warning about certain paths we may be going down on.

Black Mirror is certainly the latter, and while its popularity is likely due to the rapidly changing state of technology and the audience's fears about the implications of said tech, it's also had several episodes that predicted the future, sometimes shockingly so. If anything, the biggest takeaway from this should be to never underestimate science fiction, and its ability to read ourselves better than anything else. These are the most scarily accurate episodes of Black Mirror (so far).